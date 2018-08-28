CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals100



“The first thing that stands out about Ricks is his tremendous length. He has incredibly long arms and he uses them to his advantage at cornerback. The new five-star is wiry strong, he's aggressive as any cornerback I've seen in a few years, he loves to compete and be physical and he's incredibly competitive as well. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Ricks frustrated receivers all day long and dominated during one-on-ones. USC has to be considered the front-runner but Ohio State, LSU and others remain in contention.” - Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

“Murphy really burst onto the scene last fall. He has since added weight, gotten stronger, kept his quickness and emerged as one of the top juniors in America. He puts in the work and he is very good now, but still has so much upside. If he doesn’t get to the quarterback, then he still effects the passing game with his length in the passing lanes. Murphy is a defensive end who can stay on the field and be equally effective against the run and pass. Auburn, Clemson and Georgia are viewed as three legitimate contenders at this time.“ – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

“I thought Ringo really made a statement about his speed and athleticism by going to the Five-Star Challenge this summer, competing in the Fastest on the Field competition and then winning it. He's a super smart player who takes that intelligence, combines it with superior athleticism and physical gifts and then goes out on the field and makes plays. He could be a dynamic offensive player as well, but Ringo is most special at safety, scanning the field, breaking on the ball and making big plays. A native of Washington, the Huskies are a serious contender early on but USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Ohio State are up there as well.” – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst