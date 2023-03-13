DOWNEY, Calif. - There were a bunch of elite prospects and up-and-coming standouts at the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California on Sunday and a lot of news and rumors. Here is the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill from the first stop on the camp circuit. L.A. RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Gorney Awards | Camp MVPs | Combine participants punch tickets to Sunday's camp

Visits coming up to Arizona and Arizona State could be influential to Dillon if he’s serious about getting away from home as both Pac-12 programs have shown a ton of interest recently. His mother played volleyball at Utah and so the Utes and BYU will also be under serious consideration for the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon defensive end as his recruitment continues.

USC, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Ohio State are the main schools that the 2026 defensive back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is most interested in at this point but things could significantly change in the coming years. Trips to Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado and Colorado State are coming up and meeting with those coaches – especially Buffs coach Deion Sanders – will be a big deal. Fort is still waiting on a few offers including one from Michigan, which could be big.

The 2025 quarterback from Downey (Calif.) Warren is planning to see Washington soon and will go to San Diego State with his 7-on-7 team next weekend. His brother, Nico, signed with Tennessee in the 2023 class and Iamaleava also likes Vols coach Josh Heupel and the Knoxville culture, as his recruitment is only starting to pick up.

Visits to Washington and Oregon have definitely stood out to the 2025 linebacker from Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley. Jones likes the coaches so much at Oregon and also is a fan of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and others on his staff, as well.

Utah is absolutely one of the front-runners for the 2025 offensive guard since he’s originally from the state and played at Provo Timpview before transferring to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Kalaniuvalu has hit it off with position coach Jim Harding with the Utes so that should definitely be watched. Miami and Michigan are two others that stand out.

A new offer from Miami has caught Kritza’s attention especially after recently visiting there and hitting it off with coach Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes, along with Texas A&M, Oregon, USC and Florida State, are among the early standouts with trips to Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia planned for this weekend.

He’s a 2027 quarterback and so he has a monumental amount of time left in his recruitment but after getting an offer from Georgia and visiting for a game, Mielke has become a fan of the Bulldogs. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has also made an impression. Plans to camp at Northwestern, Michigan, Miami, Florida State and possibly SMU and TCU are being worked on.

Alabama, Louisville, Florida State, USC, Colorado, Oregon and Texas are some of the early standouts for the 2026 offensive lineman who could be one of the best in his class. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout, who’s originally from California, likes everything he’s seen from the Crimson Tide and wants to visit. He also has strong relationships with Alex Atkins at FSU, Josh Henson at USC and the staff at Oregon. Getting to meet Colorado coach Deion Sanders intrigues him as well.

The five-star Alabama quarterback commit is headed back to Tuscaloosa in the coming days – and he’s bringing a bunch of Carlsbad, Calif., coaches and others with him – to really dive deep into the Crimson Tide playbook and sit down more with coach Nick Saban and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Sayin’s pledge looks rock solid but Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are doing everything possible to stay involved in this recruitment.

Arizona and South Carolina are the two programs that have caught the attention of the 2025 offensive lineman so far. The Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany standout loved his visit to Tucson and how much attention he received from the coaches. With South Carolina, Stewart has hit it off with assistant coach Jody Wright and that will be an important connection. Stewart plans to visit USC early this week.

