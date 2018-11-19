Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 04:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Revisiting our predictions: Arizona at No. 8 Washington State

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

For as bad as it looked Saturday night in Pullman, our predictions actually didn't suffer too much. It has been an up-and-down year for our predictions and while we're still working for the elusive...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}