GOAZCATS - Retest shows false positives among Arizona's latest COVID-19 cases

Arizona athletes will be allowed to return to activities Wednesday after it was discovered that the athletic department's previous announcement of several positive coronavirus tests last week proved to be mostly false positives created by an "instrumentation error" at the lab used for determining results for COVID-19 tests.

"Of course, I am not pleased that we initially reported false positive tests, but I am proud of the protocols put in place in our testing program that enabled Dr. Paul to uncover this issue," Robert C. Robbins, Arizona's president, said in a statement Sunday. "As we do more comprehensive testing, both on and off campus, it is incumbent on our team to display the same determination and integrity that led to this result.

"I also want to acknowledge the student-athletes impacted and apologize to them and their families for this disruption in their lives."

Arizona halted athletic activities Thursday amid the discovery of 13 positive cases of COVID-19 plus an additional six cases categorized as inconclusive positives among the latest athletes tested as part of the reentry program.

Seven of the positive cases came from the Arizona women's soccer team forcing the school to shut down activities for that sport for two weeks. Overall, the athletic department decided to halt activities for every other sport on campus until Tuesday.

The rerun of the tests showed that only two athletes were infected by the disease and not 13 as originally believed.

Now that it has been determined that most of the positive cases were false positives, all the sports programs will be allowed to continue fall workouts and activities beginning Wednesday after one more round of testing to ensure negative COVID-19 results.

"We communicated with all those impacted and apologized for the error," Dr. Stephen Paul, Arizona Athletics Director of Medical Services, said in a statement Sunday. "The one positive that has come out of this process has been the reinforcement of our commitment to our contact-tracing protocols.

Because of the honesty and engagement of the participants, we were able to determine there was a potential error in our process. This also demonstrates the commitment by the student-athletes to the protocols is working."

UA used contact tracing to determine that there were inconsistencies between the test results and contact history of the athletes that initially tested positive for the coronavirus. That prompted a retest of the samples resulting in the discovery of the false positives among the group.

The original number of 13 positive cases Thursday marked a single-day high for the athletics program since the start of its reentry plan back in June.