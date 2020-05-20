It's a baby step, but it's an important baby step. The NCAA announced Wednesday that Division I Council has decided to lift the restrictions banning on-campus training for college football teams in addition to men's and women's basketball programs beginning June 1. Programs will now have the opportunity to use the month of June to conduct voluntary workouts and begin preparations for the upcoming season "as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed."

Just when players are able to return to campus to begin the offseason workouts will vary depending on local and state policies in addition to conference restrictions. The Pac-12 currently has a league-wide ban on in-person team activities that is set to expire on May 31. The conference is expected to meet next week and make a decision about whether or not those restrictions will remain in place beyond the current deadline.

The D1 Council also decided to extend the blanket waiver permitting programs to conduct eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities since not all athletes will be able to return to campus or might not feel safe returning to campus once the voluntary workouts begin. The extension of the waiver will run through the end of June.

Allowing athletes to return to campus next month will ultimately be left up to individual schools and conferences, but it is certainly a move that will allow some programs to begin preparing for the season.

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting the NCAA will make a determination about other sports and a possible return to on-campus training within a week.

Football is the sport that holds the most weight in the college athletics landscape with Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke recently saying that a year without football would be devastating to the economics of college sports. It is a sport that would take the longest to prepare for this fall with the general consensus being college football teams will need around six weeks to be fully prepared to play games.

According to Sports Illustrated, a return to on-campus training would be similar to what teams typically have this time of year but with some caveats such as no instruction from on-field coaches. Usually coaches are allowed to spend two hours per week with players during the summer, but that will not be allowed under the NCAA's revised plan since the workouts will be voluntary.

SI says that it is believed strength staff will be permitted to advise the workouts, however. The use of footballs is not expected to be allowed during the first part of the workouts.

"Voluntary on-campus athletics activity must be initiated by the student-athlete," The NCAA said in a press release. "Coaches may not be present unless a sport-specific safety exception allows it, and activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach."

Thamel is reporting that players who remained in the cities where their respective colleges are located are expected to be among the first athletes allowed to return to campus to begin training with other groups being phased in as the process moves ahead. Teams would likely train in smaller groups throughout the process to limit contact and adhere to all social distancing restrictions currently in place.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” Penn athletic director and Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement provided by the NCAA. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”

When the season will begin remains a question, but the NCAA's decision to begin allowing athletes back on campus certainly moves the process in a positive direction for athletic departments, athletes and fans hopeful of a return of college sports this fall.