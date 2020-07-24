GOAZCATS - Report: Cal to be added as Arizona's 10th Pac-12 opponent in 2020

Report: Cal to be added as Arizona's 10th Pac-12 opponent in 2020
Sources told @Stadium, Pac-12’s proposed 10th league game matchups:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2020
Arizona vs. Cal
Arizona State vs. Stanford
Colorado vs. Oregon State
Oregon vs. Utah
UCLA vs. Washington
USC vs. Washington State
Pac-12 wants to add 1 game to original league schedule, @wilnerhotline reported
Stadium's Brett McMurphy is reporting that Cal will be Arizona's 10th opponent in the expected 10-game conference-only schedule in the 2020 season. The Pac-12 is aiming to have a decision about the schedule finalized next week with the move to a 10-game schedule being the expected result.
The league previously decided to cancel all nonconference games and move to a conference-only schedule to help give the Pac-12 more time to better understand how football could still be played this season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We needed more time,” Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke said on the Eye on the Ball radio show on 1030 AM in Tucson this week. “There was no way that we were going to be able to begin football and our conference had three different schools starting on Week Zero, that last Saturday in August. It was really about being able to control and push the schedule back, because we were not going to be able to play on those early weekends. It’s very unlikely that we would be prepared.
“We haven’t brought all of our kids back to campus. They won’t be prepared, and believe me there are some who are in a much more dire straits than we are at Arizona.”
The decision left programs with nine conference games to be played this season, but Jon Wilner of The Mercury News reported this week that the league is set to move to a 10-game schedule meaning the Wildcats and every other program in the Pac-12 still would need another opponent added to complete the schedule.
Cal was not on Arizona's schedule last season and is set to make a return to the Wildcats' schedule next year after the two-year break. Washington State is the other program that had been off UA's schedule since 2018 but is set to return next season.
The Wildcats and Golden Bears last played in early October 2018 with Kevin Sumlin's team coming out on top in a 24-17 victory over Cal at Arizona Stadium.
The league is reportedly hoping to ensure that each team has five home games and five road games this season to avoid giving any one program a competitive advantage. However, both Arizona and Cal have five home games already scheduled for the conference portion of the season with four road games also scheduled for each team.
Arizona is currently slated to host Stanford, Colorado, USC, Oregon and Arizona State with road games against UCLA, Washington, Utah and Oregon State. Cal is set to host Utah, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and UCLA with road games against Washington State, USC, Oregon State and Arizona State.
Heeke said an announcement about the final schedule for the 2020 season is expected to take place either next Thursday or Friday with the league previously announcing it would have a decision no later than July 31.
