GOAZCATS - Report: Cal to be added as Arizona's 10th Pac-12 opponent in 2020

Sources told @Stadium , Pac-12’s proposed 10th league game matchups: Arizona vs. Cal Arizona State vs. Stanford Colorado vs. Oregon State Oregon vs. Utah UCLA vs. Washington USC vs. Washington State Pac-12 wants to add 1 game to original league schedule, @wilnerhotline reported

Stadium's Brett McMurphy is reporting that Cal will be Arizona's 10th opponent in the expected 10-game conference-only schedule in the 2020 season. The Pac-12 is aiming to have a decision about the schedule finalized next week with the move to a 10-game schedule being the expected result.

The league previously decided to cancel all nonconference games and move to a conference-only schedule to help give the Pac-12 more time to better understand how football could still be played this season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We needed more time,” Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke said on the Eye on the Ball radio show on 1030 AM in Tucson this week. “There was no way that we were going to be able to begin football and our conference had three different schools starting on Week Zero, that last Saturday in August. It was really about being able to control and push the schedule back, because we were not going to be able to play on those early weekends. It’s very unlikely that we would be prepared.

“We haven’t brought all of our kids back to campus. They won’t be prepared, and believe me there are some who are in a much more dire straits than we are at Arizona.”