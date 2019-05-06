News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 14:15:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting outlook: Arizona's biggest needs for 2020

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Now that Arizona has had an opportunity to go through spring ball and is preparing for the summer program and the rest of the work in preparation for the upcoming season, it is a good time to refle...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}