News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 18:10:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting news: Arizona hits the road to hand out new offers

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The spring evaluation period continues through the end of the month and that means Arizona's coaches are flying all over the country to check in on prospects both with offers in hand already as wel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}