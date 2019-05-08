Recruiting news: Arizona hits the road to hand out new offers
The spring evaluation period continues through the end of the month and that means Arizona's coaches are flying all over the country to check in on prospects both with offers in hand already as wel...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news