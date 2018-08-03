Recruit Q&A: Kai Jones taking a look at the Wildcats as his rise continues
Versatile four-star forward Kai Jones has had quite the summer already. He went from being an unranked prospect to the No. 123 recruit in the 2019 class after strong performances on the camp scene ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news