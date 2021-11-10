RECAP: Tommy Lloyd era opens with dominating 81-52 win for Arizona over NAU

Kerr Kriisa scores 17 points and collects five assists in Arizona's 81-52 win over NAU. (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)

The new age of Arizona basketball was on full display in the Wildcats 81-52 win over NAU with the team scoring 21 fast break points and firing away 24 shots from the 3-point line.

With first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd at the helm for Arizona, gone are the days of half-court basketball and players looking over their shoulders waiting for the next play call.

"We saw some zone and we ended up with some funky lineups in there to kind of disrupted the pace and the tempo early. But all in all, it was okay. I mean, I think our O.E.R was, you know, just a little bit under 1.2 and I thought we left a lot of meat on the bone with some missed layups. If you make a few of those and you're O.E.R. 1.3, which is amazing. "So, the nitpicky part of me is, yeah, we need to be a little bit better. But overall, it's not a bad start. And, I think there are some things for some guys to learn from for sure." said Lloyd when talking about the pace of the offense.

At the head of the run-and-gun offense was point guard Kerr Kriisa, who had 17 points and shot 43 percent from the field while going 4 for 10 from the 3-point line. However, the most important stat of the night for Kriisa was his five assists to zero turnovers.

"I thought Kerr was great. I mean, with Kerr, I've been steadfast in my belief in him and I think he's going to have a really good year and I think he's going to be one of the better point guards in college basketball. "He really gets us going and on top of all the good things he does on offense, I think there's still room for him to grow, which is awesome on that end, but I think he's a really good defender. So I love having him out there and I feel good every second he's out on the floor," said Lloyd about his starting point guard.

Arizona shot 41 percent from the field and went 8 for 25 from the 3-point line while holding the Lumberjacks to 36 percent from the field. The Wildcats made 28 shots on 25 assists, with Dalen Terry leading the team with his seven assists.

"I think we made 28 shots and 25 were assisted shots. So that's some Warriors basketball right there and defensively; I feel like we did a great job scouting them and we were really prepared for the game," said Kriisa on the shot-to-assist ratio.

At times, it wasn't pretty and the defense looked like it could use some adjusting. However, the new run-and-gun style of play that Lloyd has brought to the desert will have fans dreaming of the future and what's next to come for the program.