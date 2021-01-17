GOAZCATS - RECAP: Pueyo's hot shooting helps No. 11 Arizona move past Oregon State

No. 11 Arizona found itself in a nine-point hole to open Sunday's game against Oregon State after a cold start shooting the ball. That changed once head coach Adia Barnes went to her bench and found a spark with sophomore guard Helena Pueyo who came in and hit four 3-pointers in the first half helping the Wildcats flip the game eventually leading to a 67-51 win for UA over the Beavers.

Pueyo knocked down her first 3-pointer to cut down the biggest deficit for Arizona and ignite the offense to make a 38-15 run over the next 16 minutes. The run helped the Wildcats gain control of the game sealing their first sweep over the Oregon schools in 10 years as UA (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12) never trailed after taking a lead on Pueyo's third 3-pointer with 2:22 to play in the first quarter.

"Without Helena doing what she did in the first quarter we wouldn't have won the game, because she got us going," Barnes said of her sophomore guard. "Then other people started making shots. We were very stagnant on offense getting our butts kicked in the first couple minutes. ... We need her to spread the floor.

"She has the green light. She's earned that, and so I've talked in front of the team about her having the green light and how she can't pass up shots. Because we run action for her to get shots, but today she was actually taking them. What they say is always true, you gotta take 'em to make 'em. I want her to take them. She's a great shooter."

The scoring became contagious in the second quarter as Pueyo and star guard Aari McDonald were able to continue leading the offense with the help of several other players to extend the lead to 14 points by the half. UA's biggest lead was 20 points early in the third quarter.

In addition to its shooting, Arizona also picked it up on the defensive end of the floor by holding the Beavers (3-4, 1-4) to just nine points in the second quarter.

It was the type of performance that UA was looking to have coming off its impressive victory over Oregon earlier in the week with the Wildcats having now been able to string together some dominant defensive performances.

"As Adia would say that's just Arizona defense," freshman forward Lauren Ware said after Sunday's win. "She says that all the time. She really harps that on us. In the beginning I would say we weren't really playing Arizona basketball or defense, but now that we've been working on it in practice and coming together as a team I think that our defense and our pressure has just been amazing.

"That's what has made these games so difficult for other teams. Our defense has carried us through these past couple games. We're just gonna keep doing that, and it also helps us on offense as well. When we get stops we're pushing in transition getting transition buckets, so for sure our defense has helped us out a lot."

Pueyo finished the game with 15 points in an efficient performance from the field. She made four of her six shots in the win helping to surpass her season high of 14 points against Idaho in game when she also made four 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, McDonald continued to produce on the offensive end of the floor as she scored a team-high 20 points despite a slower start to the game Sunday. She also had seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

Arizona had eight different players score in the win as Barnes was able to find contributions from her entire rotation in Sunday's victory.

Stanford's loss to Colorado on Sunday means UA is just one game back of first place in the Pac-12 and the Arizona head coach is certainly pleased with the direction her team is headed right now.

"That's a maturity thing," Barnes said about her team's ability to come back from its loss to Washington State with two wins over teams it has struggled with in the past. "When you get experience with certain situations you learn from them and you grow. So, we learned last year and we grew.

"I think we also learned some tough lessons this year. We've gotten better through the adversity. We got our butts kicked by Stanford and then we went and lost a game in overtime against a good Washington State team. To be able to beat Oregon the way we did and Oregon State at home, it's really good because they're both really good teams and they're both different."

Next UA will remain at home as it begins the second go around the Pac-12 with Utah and Colorado making their way to McKale Center beginning with the Utes on Friday afternoon.