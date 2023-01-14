"They were great. I mean, the more desperate team was the better team today," coach Tommy Lloyd said. "And they've had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got to thumping, and I'm sure they had a tough 36 hours and they kind of rallied around and I'm sure their coach did a good job getting ready and they came out and they and they took it to us today."

Throughout the season, No. 9 Arizona has had its highs with wins over Tennessee and San Diego State and baffling losses to Utah and Washington State. Well, Saturday fans saw the "Hyde" side of the Wildcats that couldn't do anything right in its lopsided 87-66 loss to the Ducks.

All season long, the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) have talked about getting tough than last season and becoming a physical team. But, when facing size this season, Arizona's big men have gotten it taken to them and were outrebounded 42-32 on the glass while giving up 40 points in the paint.

"They're crazy talented. I mean, they're they're probably the most talented team in the league," Lloyd said. "I mean from top to bottom and when they dial it in, they play together and they play really hard. I mean, they're a force and they're tough to deal with."

One of the top offensive players in the Pac-12 this season has been forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had been averaging 20.8 points heading into Saturday's game. Against the Ducks, Tubelis struggled to find his shot going 5 of 13 from the field and seemed to be missing even what has been easy buckets for him this season. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds, but turned the ball of four times.

That was one of the main issues yet again for Arizona as it turned the ball over 16 times, which led to 19 points for the Ducks. Every time the Wildcats seemed to be making a run, they would turn the ball over giving all the momentum back to the other bench.

Over the last two games, Arizona has turned the ball over 33 times, which has led to opponents 36 points. The Wildcats starting lineup had 14 of the team's 16 turnover against Oregon.