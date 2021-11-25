RECAP: No. 9 Arizona outlasts Vandy 48-46, Shaina Pellington's game winner

Ninth-ranked Arizona (5-0) opened up its trip to St. Thomas in the Paradise Jam against Vanderbilt (3-3), with a 48-46 victory that came down to the game's possession play when point guard Shaina Pellington hit the game-winning layup as time expired.

"We were playing small, so we had some different people in different positions. There was a look that Shaina had, but the look wasn't open. And she did a really good job is driving downhill with her left hand. So Shaina made a huge play and I was happy that she saw the opening. I'm really glad she didn't call screen or something to bring the defense in. But she saw the opening and made a phenomenal finish. So I'm happy for Shaina, but I always have confidence in her. I know that Shaina can get to the room at any time. And just for her to have the confidence to do that, especially in transition. We're going to utilize more because that's what Shaina can do. She's a tremendous athlete, and she's better than anybody I know going one-on-one downhill," said coach Adia Barnes after her team's game-winning shot against Vanderbilt.

Although Pellington didn't score in double-digits, she was able to make big-shot after big-shot down the stretch when Arizona needed it the most and finished with seven points, two assists and two rebounds.

"In my mind, I was just looking at the shot clock, making sure that you know, like, we're going to get the last shot off quickly. I wanted to stay as composed as possible; I was just scanning the floor, looking at my options. "And the best option I thought was, you know, to take the ball tickets to the hoop and see what I can get at the rim. I'm glad I was able to come through with that shot at the end," Pellington said after her game-winning bucket.

Arizona struggled against the full-court zone-press style of defense Vanderbilt played with from beginning to end. Besides shooting a low 40% from the field and going 6 for 20 from the 3-point line, the Wildcats struggled to keep possession of the basketball, turning the ball over a season-high 23 times and Arizona finished the game with 11 assists.

"It's not something we've gone against in a while. So it was very different for us. We have a lot of new people on this team. It's hard, especially like an aggressive press as well. "So we were trying our best to find people that were open. They're also trapping in the corners a lot. So that made it difficult to get the ball to the wings. There's a lot of factors that went into that press. But I know with more preparation of more time, we'll figure it out," said Pellington on the style of defense Vanderbilt played.

The Wildcats contestant offensive weapon against Vanderbilt was forward Sam Thomas, who scored 13 points while going 5 for 10 from the field.

"I definitely think those are just shots where we'll hit them eventually. We could've hit them today and we could hit them tomorrow. They're good looks. They're good shots; it's just that they were rattling in and out. "It wasn't some people's games, or it wasn't a great shooting night for some people. So I mean, just finding the rhythm and getting used to the balls, the rims, you really got to get a feel for it—especially the shooters to really make it connect. So I think we'll be fine," said Thomas after her team's close win.

Another area the Wildcats have to address before their next game is rebounding. Arizona against Vanderbilt got outrebounded 28 to 19, giving up second and third chance opportunities.

"That game was way too close for comfort, but a wins a win. It doesn't matter how you get it, but a wins a win. We Just need to play better. I think starting out the game just really turned the ball over more. "That's not really characteristic of us. But credit to Vanderbilt. They took us out of our comfort zone; they exposed us in a lot of areas and we just never responded, so we have to definitely get better tomorrow," said Barnes on her team's performance.

Arizona will be back in action tomorrow as the team faces DePaul (4-1), who is coming off a 77-74 win over Rutgers (4-2). The game will be at 1:15 p.m. (MST) on ESPN3.