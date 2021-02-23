GOAZCATS - RECAP: No. 9 Arizona falls short on the road against No. 4 Stanford

No. 9 Arizona opened up its matchup against No. 4 Stanford on Monday night looking much better than it did the last time the two top Pac-12 teams squared off earlier in the season. Back on Jan. 1 the Wildcats struggled in what ended up as a 27-point loss to the Cardinal.

UA jumped out to a five-point lead early in Monday night's matchup at Maples Pavilion only to hit a wall in the second quarter. The scoring slowed down for the Wildcats and eventually Stanford gained control and pulled away to a 62-48 win.

Many of Arizona's players were hesitant to take shots as the Cardinal used their size advantage inside defensively forcing standout Wildcats guard Aari McDonald to take control. She finished with 20 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half, but didn't receive much help from the supporting cast in the loss.

"They pack the paint, they force you into your weaknesses," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. "I think they made Aari really work to take pull-up jumpers, which is a really hard shot with congestion. It wasn't easy. I think for us we needed some other people to be able to score. When we're getting Aari to take 24 shots it's hard.

"First of all, it's fatigue. It's hard to do that and also go press the ball the whole time. We need some other productivity. Sam (Thomas) did a really good job staying aggressive, but I think with the way she played we need to get her more than nine shots. I think they made us pay for the little mistakes."

Thomas hit three 3-pointers in the first half but only scored three more points the rest of the game with all three coming from the free-throw line. She was the only other player besides McDonald to score in double figures and no other player had more than seven points in the loss.

The Wildcats ultimately shot just 31% from the floor and made just five of its 21 shots from beyond the 3-point line. UA was also dominated in the paint as Stanford led that category 24-10 while the Wildcats were only able to turn 16 Cardinal turnovers into eight points on the other end.

It all added up to a rough night for UA on the offensive end of the floor.

"They play solid team defense, and they percentages," McDonald said. "As you could see they were sagging off a lot of my teammates and doubling. So, they're a really smart team coached by one of the best coaches in the country. They just play solid percentages, but it kind of messes with people's mind. So, I definitely have to encourage my teammates to get up more shots."

A win Monday night would have put Arizona in the driver's seat for the regular season Pac-12 title, but the loss sealed the league crown for Stanford. The two teams could end up seeing one another again in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, so Barnes will have her team focused on what it needs to improve should they get a third shot at taking down Stanford this season.

"I think we showed at periods that we can beat them, but they're really good," she said. "We have to play well. We can't have a lot of mental mistakes and little lapses or lulls of five or six minutes without scoring. We have to catch our stride. Our last two games have not been the best, but Stanford is really good.

"They're like an offensive machine. They have size inside and athleticism, so we have to be able to shoot the ball. And, we have to be able to box out and stop the ball in transition. Those were some of the areas that we struggled with tonight. When you don't do those things they make you pay."

UA is set to wrap up the regular season Sunday afternoon when it travels to Tempe to face Arizona State ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament that is set to begin March 3.