The last couple of games, No. 9 Arizona has looked sluggish with its offense scoring an average of 65.5 points and shooting 34% from the field. The Wildcats' offense found its way back to the court in a comfortable 86-74 win over Oregon State. With the win, the Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) have won 20 of the last 22 games against Oregon State and have captured win No. 70 over the Beavers as a program.

"I really liked how we started the game. And I thought both ends of the floor we were good and I thought for the most part defensively, we were in attack mode that that first half and that kind of ignited us a little bit and then offensively we were flowing a little bit better," coach Tommy Lloyd said following the game. "We were hunting shots and we weren't worried about what they were doing and it's just a good balance of letting it rip from outside and attacking inside and so very happy the first half. Second half I wish we would have played a little bit better, you know, some of the turnovers and maybe some couple casual defensive possessions that we got to tighten up, but, hey, we came here with the mission to get back on the winning track. And so it was mission accomplished."

The Wildcats' offense shot 52% from the field and hit 11 3-point shots, as forward Azuolas Tubelis led the charge with a double-double, scoring a team-high 25 points on 11 of 15 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds. Offensively, the Wildcats had four players score in double figures with point guard Kerr Kriisa and center Oumar Ballo collecting double-doubles giving Arizona three payers with that statistic in the game. "I thought it was better ball movement for the most part. I thought in the second half we didn't probably move it as good as we did in the first," Lloyd said. "But yeah, I mean, that's what we do. We love moving the ball and moving bodies and playing kind of free and easy, but with force and I just thought our force was better today. So you know, I'm happy for the guys." Still, the Wildcats had their struggles on the offensive side of the court with 17 turnovers and 10 of those came in the second half of the game. The turnovers led to 17 points for the Beavers that helped them keep somewhat in the game.

On the defensive end of the court, Arizona held the Beavers to 38% shooting from the field while only giving up eight 3-point buckets. Meanwhile, the Wildcats dominated 43-31 on the glass with Tubelis and Ballo accounting for 25 of the rebounds.

The Wildcats will look for the road trip sweep as they play Oregon (9-8, 3-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on ESPN.