That road losing streak was snapped on Saturday as Arizona defeated Oregon (14-6, 6-3) 87-78 and were led by a 36-point performance from Caleb Love walked out of Matthew Knight Arena ending a 10-0 start to the season at home for the Ducks.

The week started off tough for No. 9 Arizona (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) after it suffered a 73-70 loss to Oregon State to kick off its road trip. The loss marked three-straight losses on the road for the team.

Saturday, Arizona's defense locked in and held the Ducks to 7 of 18 from the 3-point line and forced them to go 3 of 9 from deep in the second half. Plus, the defense strengthened overall holding Oregon to 39% shooting from the field in the last half.

One of the biggest issues for the Wildcats on the road this season has been the team's 3-point defense, or the lack there of one. Against OSU, Arizona allowed the Beavers to go 12 of 20 from deep.

The 36-point performance by Love was a career-high, which was previously 34 points when he was at North Carolina. The impressive part of his performance is that he was able to score those points on just 18 shots, shooting 67% from the field and went 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Overall as a team, the Wildcats shot 49% from the field and went an impressive 10 of 19 from the 3-point line. Arizona was able to have a balanced scoring attack, showing the ability to score inside and out by collecting 36 points in the paint.

Although Love was the start of the show, point guard Kylan Boswell might've been the difference in the game. In the Wildcats' five losses this season, Boswell is averaging 4.6 points.

Against the Ducks, Boswell scored 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting while hitting two 3-point buckets. He was also able to snag three assists and two rebounds.

When Boswell is able to have an impact on the game, the Wildcats win.

The only area Arizona struggled at was getting help off the bench. The Wildcats' bench was outscored 27 to 8 Motiejus Krivas having the biggest impact with his five points and six rebounds.

Arizona will travel back home and face Cal (8-12, 4-5) on Feb. 1, and Stanford (10-9, 5-4) on Feb. 4, to start off the new month. The win over Oregon makes it a two-way tie at the top of the conference between UA and the Ducks.

