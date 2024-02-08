That was only a distant memory, as the game ended up going into triple overtime with both teams making clutch buckets pushing each other to a tiring breaking point. Well, in the third overtime, guard Caleb Love hit the biggest shot of the night as he sunk in a 3-pointer at the top of the key giving the Wildcats a 99-93 lead with 2:13 left. Arizona went on to secure the 105-99 victory in an instant classic.

The first half of the game for No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) was going smoothly with a 41-25 lead over Utah and shot 50% from the field. However, thing changed as the Utes woke up in the second half and started going 7 of 7 from the 3-point line, erasing the 16-point lead and even going up 68-67 with 4:38 left in the game.

In a game like this, teams have multiple guys that make an impact on the outcome, but no one had a large mark on the game than forward Pelle Larsson, who scored a career-high 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting.

Larsson stepped up when the Wildcats needed him the most and scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and overtime. Plus, he was able to fill the stat-sheet, collecting eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats were able to get double-double performances from Love with his 19 points, 10 rebounds and Oumar Ballo, who scored 10 points and racked up a team-high 16 rebounds.

Ballo has recorded nine double-doubles on the season.

On the defensive side of the court, Arizona did hit a point where it struggled to guard the perimeter as Utah hit its first seven three's of the second half. However, the Utes went 11 of 29 from deep and shot 44% from the field.

Utah center Branden Carlson had a massive game scoring 27 points while going 11 of 19 from the field and managed to collect 15 rebounds.

On the glass, the Utes won 57-53 over Arizona, which came into the night as the top rebounding team in the conference and one of the top nationally as well.

Now after a triple overtime thriller, Arizona will travel to Colorado looking to complete a two-game road sweep and extend its first place lead in the Pac-12 conference. The game against the Buffs is Saturday at 8 p.m. (MST) on FS1.