Eighth-ranked Arizona started off the game with its offense out of sorts and turning the ball of five times in the first three minutes of the game. The slow start led to a Colorado 18-6 lead, but that was quickly erased as Arizona answered with a 12-0 run 1:56, tying the game at 18 all. From that point on, Tommy Lloyd's team was able to recollect themselves and turn in a 78-68 victory over the Buffaloes. "They've got to figure it out better than that. I mean we're home and you're playing in McKale and you have an experience group that's won a lot of games. I don't know if they need me calling a timeout and, you know, chewing them out two minutes into the game. I don't know if that's the smartest thing for our team and maybe we can utilize that timeout better later in the half," said Lloyd on the slow start to the game. "Hey they did ride the ship because I think by the second media timeout I think we've kind of evened it up and then then what's even it up you feel okay. But, we got to start out better than that." As a team, the Wildcats shot 49% from the field and knocked down five 3-point shot on 11 shot attempts from beyond the arc. Leading the offensive charge was center Oumar Ballo, who recorded his tenth double-double of the season scoring 18 points and hauling in 16 rebounds.

"He had that one tough week. When we had the Washington [schools] at home where he wasn't feeling well and had a few family issues happen that same week," said Lloyd on Ballo's double-double. "But, he's pulled through it and he's great. For him to have what 18 and 16, those are big time numbers."

Ballo scored his 18 points going 8 of 13 from the field and shooting 50% from the free throw line. He managed to collect a blocked shot and three assists as well.

It was another weird game for star forward Azuolas Tubelis with him getting into early foul trouble again causing him to score just five points in the first half. The previous two games, he has scored an average of 7.5 points and taken just 16 shot attempts. "I'm not worried about Zu in particular. I mean, this is our All Star break. You know, we need a break," said Lloyd when asked about the longer time of before the team's next game. "We've been on a six, or seven week stretch of two games and kind of the same rhythm of practice. So, we need a few extra days off this week to kind of refresh physically mentally. We need a few days of practices to work on Arizona clean some stuff up and we need to try to tighten things up for the stretch run." In the second half, Tubelis looked a little better scoring eight points while going 3 of 6 from the field. Still, he didn't seem like his normal self and didn't seem to be really getting any good looks for his shot.

Defensively, Arizona broke down near the end of the game allowing the Buffs to make it a 10-point game with a minute left after leading by as much as 17 points. The Wildcats had that large lead with 4:19 to go and scored just one point the rest of the way.

One weird stat during the Wildcats' game was from forward Pelle Larsson, who scored 11 points on just two shot attempts. Larsson was able to get to the line 11 times and knocked down nine of those shots. Since moving to the bench, he has gotten more aggressive at getting to the bucket and drawing the foul. Larsson was able to rack up five rebounds and five assists showing his ability to fill the stat-sheet on both ends of the floor.



Arizona will now have some time off as the Wildcats won't be back in action until next Saturday with they face in-state rival ASU in the final home game of the season.