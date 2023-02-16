Eighth-ranked Arizona hosted Utah on Thursday night at McKale Center and won 88-62 behind a team-high 17 points from Kerr Kriisa. The Wildcats dished out 26 assists as a team in the win and committed only six turnovers. Arizona (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) earned their revenge against a Utah team that defeated them 81-66 in December in Salt Lake City.

The offense was clicking in the first half for the Wildcats, as they shot 58% from the field while holding the Utes to 30% shooting themselves. Kriisa and forward Pelle Larsson each had nine points as the ‘Cats held the lead 43-31 at the half. Branden Carlson was the leading scorer for Utah at halftime with 14 points. “We just wanted to play really good," coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We played sound defense and made good decisions defensively."

Arizona came out of the half with their foot still on the gas and quickly pushed the lead to 59-39 thanks to a 10-0 run in the middle of the chaos. “I think everybody just started realizing the big was sagging so low and they were trying to fight over so hard,” said Kylan Boswell. “So, we're just waiting for the ball screen to actually get set, come off and the mid-range is open all day. So we just took it.” Arizona would finish the game shooting 57% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. The Wildcats were able to hunt out efficient shots in the mid-range throughout the game as well. “I mean we all can shoot, if that shot is open I feel like everybody should take it 10 times out of 10," added Boswell. "It’s always gonna be a high percentage shot. You know, we all work on it." Utah used a streak of seven-consecutive field goals made to cut Arizona’s largest lead in the game from 23 to 12 points with nine minutes remaining in the second half. But, the Wildcats then went on a 13-0 run, and managed to push the lead back to 25 points late in the game, putting the final nail in the coffin of a possible comeback for the Utes.

Kriisa would finish as Arizona’s leading scorer with 17 points, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. He would also dish out a team-leading six assists to just one turnover. Guard Courtney Ramey had 13 points himself, marking 30 points for the Arizona backcourt on 7 of 10 3-point shooting. “I thought they were veterans. They were rock solid,” said Lloyd when asked about his backcourt. “I mean, they did a really good job of, you know, hunting the right shots and kind of playing loose and aggressive on offense and, you know, getting downhill against those ball screens and kinda putting some pressure on the defense, whether they're making a pocket pass, shooting a floater or picking it up and moving the ball, so I was really happy with them.”

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday hosting Colorado to close out the weekend with a 6 p.m. (MST) tip-off time on ESPN.