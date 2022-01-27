RECAP: No. 8 Arizona flips the script in 74-63 win over UCLA

Much like its last game, No. 8 Arizona got off to a slow start against UCLA, trailing 10-0 to open things up and falling behind by as many as 11 points in the first half. Then, the Wildcats hit another gear and shot 42% from the field to win 74-63 over the Bruins.

The Wildcats shot a horrific 3 for 18 (16%) and turned the ball over four times in the first quarter. From that point on, Arizona (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) shot 48% from the field and turned the ball over just six more times the rest of the way.

"I don't know why it takes me calling a timeout second game in a row to be motivated," head coach Adia Barnes said. "So that's an issue that I have to fix. Just figuring out why we have a slow start or what the issue is. We can't allow a team to shoot 44% and 46% from the three. That's not what we do. That's not Arizona, but credit UCLA. "They came out, they punched us in the face. They showed the character, made things difficult for us, and scored on us at will. They're a really good team. I think they've just been battling injuries and lack of depth, but they're a good team. I think in the end, they'll be a top-20 team."

Leading the charge for Arizona in its comeback against UCLA was guard Shaina Pellington and forward Sam Thomas, who combined for 29 points on 54% shooting from the field.

In her last two games, Pellington has taken her game to the new level totaling 48 points on 17-of-28 shooting from the field and has gone 12 for 15 (80%) from the foul line.

Pellington was at her best in the fourth quarter against UCLA (9-5, 4-2), dropping 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and recording zero turnovers in crunch time.

""That confidence started in St. Thomas when Shaina hit shots against Vanderbilt," Barnes said. "And then she did it again at Oregon State, and she's become big for us. And Shaina is playing at a high level. She's playing good. She's almost unstoppable off the dribble. And she's playing awesome. Last game 28, this game 20. She's shown up big against the zone. She's driving to the basket. That's just how athletic she is. And she's finishing, and then when she's getting fouled, she's going to the free-throw line and hitting her free throws. "So, that's impressive to me, and she did all that. And she played limited minutes today because of foul trouble. So, she was a point per minute. And if we can have a point guard at a point per minute, that's pretty darn good."

The Wildcats will look to end their road trip with a rematch of the 2020-21 national title game versus No. 2 Stanford (14-3, 5-0) in the Bay Area Sunday at 2 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.

Arizona leaders vs. UCLA Player Points Rebounds Assists Shaina Pellington 20 2 1 Sam Thomas 19 3 4 Cate Reese 12 10 1