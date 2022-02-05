RECAP: No. 8 Arizona bounces back with convincing win over No. 19 Oregon
Following a tough loss in its last game, No. 8 Arizona took care of business Friday night beating Oregon, 63-48, at McKale Center.
With a crowd of over 10,000 people in the arena and the seats all whited out, the Wildcats fed off of the energy and were able to dominate from the start and avenge their previous road loss to the Ducks.
“I think they had a really big impact on our team,” UA guard Shaina Pellington said about the fans in attendance at McKale Center. “Obviously the excitement in the gym, we feed off of that when we play. So we were really grateful that everybody showed up today, and hopefully people will come and continue to do that.”
Arizona (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) was especially dominant in possession of the ball, only turning over the ball 12 times as opposed to Oregon’s 21. UA was able to score 22 points off of turnovers because of that.
Despite shooting a low percentage itself, Arizona was able to hold Oregon (14-6, 7-2 Pac-12) to just 38.1% shooting in the first half of play including only allowing the Ducks to go 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.
Oregon ended the night making only 16 of its 44 shots attempts in the game while shooting 13% (2 for 15) from 3-point range.
Arizona led for most of the night and only trailed for 1:14 in Friday’s matchup with the Ducks and pushed its lead to as many as 21 points with just under six minutes to play.
UA forward Cate Reese led the team in scoring after building off of her standout performance in Sunday’s game against Stanford, putting up 13 points after going 6-for-10 shooting versus Oregon.
“She was a huge part of the team last year,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I think Cate is just getting better. I think she has a better understanding of when she gets doubled when to pass it out. She is a little bit stronger.
“I thought they were blocking a lot of shots early, but what I love about Cate, Lauren [Ware] and Koi [Love], they got blocked a couple times and they didn’t stop going to the basket so I like that.”
Only two of Oregon’s starters scored double-digit points while the Wildcats were able to hold every other player on the team five or less points.
Love stuffed the stat sheet coming off the bench giving the Wildcats a defensive spark leading the team in rebounds with nine and adding in eight points on the offensive end of the floor.
“We know that defensively, we could not let their best players have their best game so I just took my matchup personally,” Love said. “Whoever was in front of me, I tried my best to slow them down and make them the most uncomfortable.”
Arizona as a team was neck and neck in rebounds with Oregon despite the fact that the Wildcats are not known to be a dominant rebounding team and currently sit 12th in the Pac-12 in team rebounding.
Oregon edged out UA, 31-30, in the rebounding battle Friday night. The Wildcats dominated the interior offensively with a 34-18 edge in points in the paint while also receiving 25 points from the bench to just nine bench points for the Ducks.
The Wildcats now shift their focus to their next game Sunday at McKale against Oregon State. Tip off is set for 12 p.m. MST.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Cate Reese
|
13 (6-10 FGs)
|
3
|
2
|
Lauren Ware
|
9 (4-8 FGs)
|
3
|
0
|
Koi Love
|
8 (3-6 FGs)
|
9
|
3
|
Helena Pueyo
|
8 (3-6 FGs)
|
1
|
4
