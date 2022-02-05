RECAP: No. 8 Arizona bounces back with convincing win over No. 19 Oregon

Following a tough loss in its last game, No. 8 Arizona took care of business Friday night beating Oregon, 63-48, at McKale Center.

With a crowd of over 10,000 people in the arena and the seats all whited out, the Wildcats fed off of the energy and were able to dominate from the start and avenge their previous road loss to the Ducks.

“I think they had a really big impact on our team,” UA guard Shaina Pellington said about the fans in attendance at McKale Center. “Obviously the excitement in the gym, we feed off of that when we play. So we were really grateful that everybody showed up today, and hopefully people will come and continue to do that.”

Arizona (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) was especially dominant in possession of the ball, only turning over the ball 12 times as opposed to Oregon’s 21. UA was able to score 22 points off of turnovers because of that.

Despite shooting a low percentage itself, Arizona was able to hold Oregon (14-6, 7-2 Pac-12) to just 38.1% shooting in the first half of play including only allowing the Ducks to go 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Oregon ended the night making only 16 of its 44 shots attempts in the game while shooting 13% (2 for 15) from 3-point range.

Arizona led for most of the night and only trailed for 1:14 in Friday’s matchup with the Ducks and pushed its lead to as many as 21 points with just under six minutes to play.