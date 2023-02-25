In the final home game of the season, No. 7 Arizona found itself in a offensive slug-fest against ASU leading 88-86 lead with 2.9 left in the game. However, the Wildcats couldn't finish the game as guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a halfcourt shot securing an upset 89-88 win over UA and handing Tommy Lloyd his first loss to the Sun Devils. "Tell you what I was a heck of a game. I mean, a tremendous college basketball game. And we're not hanging our heads at all," said Lloyd during his opening statement. "And obviously we'd like to win. But hey, listen. If you're playing a tough game, and a team has to hit a 60 footer or to beat you, probably taking that on most days. So all-in-all, I thought there was a lot of great moments. I wish we would have played maybe better defensively earlier in the game, but you know, it happened."

The Wildcats were up 78-68 with 6:30 left in the game and were outscored 21-10 down the stretch of the game. One of the things that led to Arizona's down fall was free throw shooting.

"Well, I mean, that's winning time. And we just had a few unfortunate turnovers and maybe a couple of bad shots," said Lloyd. "When you're playing it from your home crowd, you want to deliver a knockout punch and maybe you make a bad decision on a shot. I want our guys to have freedom to kind of pick and choose when they shoot. But, we also had just a couple of turnovers that you just can't afford at that time of the game." Although, Arizona made 23 shots from the line, the Wildcats missed 11 chances at points and saw forward Pelle Larsson have an off game from the line going 3 of 6, despite shooting 86% on the season.

The game-winning shot for ASU came off a made free throw by Oumar Ballo, who went 1 of 2 from the line, making the second forcing the Sun Devils inbound the ball that led to the shot by Cambridge. "I mean, yeah, you'd like to make one, or two more and it probably makes a difference and at the end you probably can argue that we should have had maybe even Oumar missed that last free throw," said Lloyd. "And that's stuff I'll wear you know, I mean, that's on me and not not on the guys on those decisions. And I just didn't want to put more on Oumar's plate, I wanted him to shoot it." Ballo finished the game scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds while going 3 of 6 from the line.

As a team, Arizona struggled to defend the ball all-game-long allowing Arizona State to shoot 54% from the field and knock down 11 3-point shots. The Sun Devils finished the game with five players scoring in double figures while turning over the basketball just 11 times.

Arizona was forward Cedric Henderson Jr. in the first half scoring 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Henderson finished with a team-high 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting while going 5 of 6 from the foul line. Off the bench, forward Pelle Larsson stuffed the stat-sheet with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists while going 5 of 8 from the field. As a team, the Wildcats scored 46 points off the bench mainly because players Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa didn't start to give seniors Mathew Lang and Jordan Mains the start in their final home game as a Wildcat.

One thing that stood out was the lack of an inside game for Arizona. The Wildcats still finished with 30 points in the paint tying the Sun Devils in the category, but as a team, they took 26 3-point attempts and seemed to fall in love with the shot down the stretch of the game. At one point, Arizona was 10 of 18 from deep, then went on to shoot 1-for-8 from beyond the arc and just seemed like some of those shots were forced and not in the flow of the offense.



Shockingly, another area that Arizona was beat at was the assists numbers. This season, the Wildcats have been averaging 19.6, but finished with 16 assists to the Sun Devils 23 assists on 36 made baskets.

With the loss, Arizona now falls behind by 2 1/2 game to UCLA for the Pac-12 regular season title and is now at risk of falling to a 3-seed in the conference tournament with USC a half game behind the Wildcats in the standings.

Arizona will finish the regular season on the road against the LA schools with USC to start the week on Thursday with a 9 p.m. (MST) tip-time on ESPN.