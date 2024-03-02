Saturday, No. 6 Arizona (23-6, 14,4 Pac-12) wrapped up its home schedule for the regulars season against Oregon (19-10, 11-7) and thumped the Ducks 103-83 finishing with only one loss at McKale Center for the 2023-24 season. From start to finish, the Wildcats' offense stayed steady shooting 61% from the field and going 14 of 25 from the 3-point line. Leading the charge in the first half was point guard Kylan Boswell, who scored all of his 19 points in the half. Boswell went 7 of 8 from the field while knocking in five 3-point buckets. The 19-point performance by Boswell set a career-high and broke his old record of 18, which came against Morgan State during the first game of the season.

In the last two games, Boswell has scored 36 points on 14 of 18 from the field and shot 73% from deep while collecting six assists and five rebounds. Throughout the season, Boswell has been one of the most criticized players on the Wildcats' roster for lack of aggression and lapses at times. In the team's losses, Boswell is averaging 4.8 points per game and shooting 27% while taking just 6.8 shots in those games. It clear, Arizona is at its best when Boswell is staying aggressive and forcing the defense to guard him, which creates open opportunities for teammates to shoot , or drive to the basket.

Boswell wasn't the only guard for the Wildcats doing damage with Caleb Love scoring 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting from the field. Love to managed collect seven assists and 3 rebounds in his 31 minutes on the floor. As a whole, the Wildcats had five players score in double figures and three score 20-plus points with Pelle Larsson scoring 22 points and fellow forward Keshad Johns scoring 21 points. Center Oumar Ballo recorded another double-double with his 11 points and 12 rebounds while going 5 of 6 from the field. Ballo has now recorded nine-straight double-doubles and is averaging one for the season. Defensively, Arizona was able to contain the Ducks despite them shooting 52% from the field and going 6 of 20 from the 3-point line. The major bright spot for the Ducks was Jermaine Couisnard, who went off for 39 points and scored 33 of those points in the second half. Couisnard went 14 of 24 from the field while knocking down four 3-point shots. The Wildcats won the battle on the glass 35 to 27 and racked up 27 assists to just 10 turnovers. Arizona will now hit the road and face UCLA on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on ESPN. The, the Wildcats close out the regular season that Saturday against USC with a tip time set for 8 p.m. (MST) and the game being televised on ESPN, as well.