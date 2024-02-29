The start to Wednesday's against in-state rival ASU for No. 6 Arizona was near perfect basketball with the team jumping out 30-12 lead and shot as high as 63% from the field and took a 41-27 lead entering the half. But, things changed as ASU cut the deficit to as low as five points against the Wildcats. Still, Arizona was able to hold on securing an 85-67 win over Arizona State sweeping the season series. The Wildcats have won three-straight games over the Sun Devils with the last lost coming in McKale Center during the 2022-23 season.

Helping lead the Wildcats to victory was point guard Kylan Boswell, who recorded a team-high 17 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Boswell also collected two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes of action. It was the most points Boswell has scored in the game since Morgan State, where he dropped a career-high 18 points in the first game of the season.

Along with Boswell, guard Caleb Love had a strong performance with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Love went 5 of 11 from the field but managed to contribute an even eight points in both halves. The thing that made this game harder for Arizona in the second half was ball control. The Wildcats turned the ball over 14 times to their 18 assists, which is 2.2 turnovers high than their season average. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils didn't turn the ball over at a high clip with just eight in the game and scored 11 points off of the Arizona turnovers. Still, the size for Arizona played a massive role as the Wildcats dominated 43 to 30 on the glass and managed to win 44 to 20 in paint points. Big man Oumar Ballo finished with his eighth-straight double-double by scoring 14 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Ballo went a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and went 2-for-3 at the free throw line. Arizona will now head home and face Oregon (18-9, 10-6) on Saturday with a tip time set for noon (MST) on ESPN in the final regular season home game for the Wildcats.