After starting the game going 4 of 5 from deep and leading 21-9 over Washington State, No. 6 Arizona's offense went into a freezer in the second half were the Wildcats shot 38% from the field. However, Tommy Lloyd's team was able to hold on for a 63-58 win over WSU. Although the game seemed to be an ugly one from both teams in the second half, the clear story is the defensive effort from the Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) as WSU only four 3-point shots for the game after hitting 12 the last time the two teams met in McKale Center. Plus, the Wildcats' defense held the Cougars to 33% shooting from the field while limiting Mouhamed Gueye to 15 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

"The guys were gritty. I mean, they're gritty and we've been feeling our defense coming on and I thought they did a great job today of defending and really, really sticking to a game plan and just showing improvement over the last few weeks, which is encouraging," Lloyd said after the game. "Offensively, it wasn't a thing of beauty, but our percentages weren't horrible. It's kind of a lower possession game and then maybe a few too many turnovers especially in that first half. We got to be a little more sound and transition but all in all happy. I'm happy with the guys and I can't wait to get on that plane, get to Seattle and start game plan for the next one."

Arizona's offense might have struggled in the second half, but forward Azuolas Tubelis still managed to score a team-high 18 points on 9 of 16 shooting while collecting 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Tubelis wasn't the only starter to get things going on the court as point guard Kerr Kriisa finished with 25 points while going 5-for-10 from the 3-point line. However, Kriisa had the turnover bug coughing it up four times to just two assists. As a team, the Wildcats turned the ball over 16 times which led to eight points for the Cougars (9-13, 4-7). Most of Arizona's turnovers came in the first half with 11 that seemed to help keep WSU in the game during that stretch.

Out side of the performance by Tubelis, it was a big night for former starter turned sixth man in forward Pelle Larsson, who score 10 points and grabbed five rebounds while helping on the defensive end of the court. "Pelle played his butt off. I mean, he was great at both ends of the floor and he really had some of those tough knify drives in there," Lloyd said. "And we had to play small a little bit because of our rotation today. Which is fine and kind of opens up the floor for him and I love the way he's playing."

One area of concern in this game is the play of center Oumar Ballo, who scored just one point and collected nine rebounds. Although, he seems to be feeling better since coming down with an illness the last time the Wildcats played the Washington schools, he still doesn't look to be near 100% and Thursday's game leaves a lot of question marks.

With the win, the Wildcats now are one game behind No. 8 UCLA(17-4, 8-2) for first place in the Pac-12 as the Bruins fell 77-64 to USC (15-6, 7-3).

Arizona will be back in action on Saturday as the Wildcats face Washington (13-9, 5-6) at 3:30 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on FOX.