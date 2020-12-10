GOAZCATS - RECAP: No. 6 Arizona, Aari McDonald dominant in 65-37 win over ASU

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes didn't think her sixth-ranked Wildcats played much like a top-10 team through the first three games of the season as they had to come back in all three contests. Thursday night the Wildcats (4-0) looked much closer to a top team in a dominating 65-37 win over in-state rival Arizona State at McKale Center.

"I don't think it was perfect, but I think we played a pretty good game," Barnes said. "I think ASU's known for their tenacious defense, really scrappy. I thought we made them have a really tough time scoring. I thought we had multiple possessions where they were down late in the shot clock and really couldn't get their offense going.

"And, we stuck to the game plan. There's certain things we were willing to give up and I thought we did that effectively. I'm happy, also offensively, we had 14 assists and that's around the number I wanted. So, we shared the ball really well. You saw multiple possessions where all of our players touched the ball. That shows me our offense is flowing against a pretty good defensive team."

Star senior guard Aari McDonald led the way as she scored 22 points in the contest that featured strong play on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats. The California native had 20 points through the first three quarters Thursday as she showcased her ability to impact the game on the scoring end.

The preseason Associated Press All-American shined from deep in the win over the Sun Devils as she hit five of the Wildcats' 11 3-pointers in the game to help pull ASU out of a zone defense. Her big moment came early in the third quarter when she was able to string together a few 3-pointers to help the Wildcats extend their lead.

"I thank my teammates for finding me," she said. "Once you see the ball go in it gives you confidence, like, 'I'm gonna shoot another one and see if this goes in.' It was in and I was happy. That was definitely momentum heading into the next couple minutes of the game. My teammates were behind me cheering for me, and I like that."

ASU was held to single digits in all but the third quarter as the Wildcats locked down on defense resulting in just 14 made shots for the Sun Devils throughout the night. UA forced 23 turnovers on the evening with sophomore guard Helena Pueyo leading the team with four steals. Five different players had steals in the game and playing improved defense was an emphasis going into Thursday night's matchup with ASU.

"We definitely want to have defense be our identity," senior forward Sam Thomas said. "Last year, obviously, that was our biggest identity. We were pretty good at it. This year we have some new players and we're trying to mesh well because defense is all about rotating and communication. So, we're still trying to find that chemistry and bond.

"I think this game we really showed that we can have that defense as well as we did last year."

The win over ASU on Thursday marked the third consecutive win over the Sun Devils, which is a first for the Wildcats since the 1999-2000 season. The victory also was the largest for Arizona since 1998 when Barnes was a player for the program she now coaches.

UA now has an extended break as it won't be in action again until Dec. 18 when the Wildcats hit the road for the first time this season for a trip to Colorado and Utah.