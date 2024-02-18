Things didn't change much in the second half as the Wildcats shot 57% from the field and held ASU to 36% for the game. Arizona was able to roll 105-60 to secure its sixth-straight win in-a-row and its third against the Sun Devils.

Saturday's game against Arizona State started out as a back-and-forth offensive showcase with the Sun Devils leading 24-21 around the 10-minute mark of the half. But, then things flipped as the Wildcats closed out the first half outscoring their rival 28-7 to take a commanding 49-31 lead at the half.

Arizona had six players score in double figures with guard Jaden Bradley scoring a career-high 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field while collecting four rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats' guards combined for 47 points while shooting 55% from the field and totaling 11 assists to just one turnover. Arizona ended the game with 21 assists to five turnovers which is two more assists higher than UA's season average.

In the low-post, Arizona was able to feast scoring 52 points to the Sun Devils' 16 paint points. Leading the charge in the post was center Oumar Ballo, who recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The performance by Ballo marks his fifth-straight double-double, making him the first Arizona player to record five consecutive double-doubles since the 2017-2018 season when center Deandre Ayton did so and finished the season averaging a double-double.

The 45-point win over ASU is the largest margin of victory in the history of this rivalry game for either side.

Coming into the game, Arizona State's leading scorer Frankie Collins was averaging 13.7 points per game. But, Arizona's defense was able to lock in on Collins holding him to just eight on 3 of 11 shooting from the field.

Now, the Wildcats will wait to see where they land in next weeks latest AP Poll and then get ready to host the Washington schools with Washington State on Thursday night at 9 p.m. (MST) on FS1.