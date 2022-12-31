In a day in which a top-five team went down, No. 5 Arizona looked to be easing by in-state rival ASU with a 17-point first half lead. However, the Sun Devils opened the second half on a 19-4 run making it a 49-47 game. Still, the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) were able weather the storm a walked out of Tempe with 69-60 victory.

"Well, I mean, I thought we we lacked composure for a certain stretch. And, you know, I wanted our guys to figure it out," said coach Tommy Lloyd. "I mean, there's a reason you try to build a lead in the first half and especially on the road. And when you get the opportunity, you got to try to stretch it out because you know, they're gonna make that run. I didn't expect maybe that significant of a run or didn't hoped for it. But, it happened so I'm proud of our guys think how they responded."

Although forward Azuolas Tubelis started the game going 1 of 5 from the field and looks lost on the court. Tubelis snapped out of it with a team-high 21 points while collecting nine rebounds. "Yeah, I mean Zu is a great player," Lloyd said. "I thought he had some tremendous [man] baskets down the stretch of that game in traffic, it ain't about no coach drawn anything up. It's about just a guy having an incredible will win. I was really proud of how he responded and he's just become such a good player. It's it's fun to be a part of."

The duo of Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo combined for 33 points, 21 rebounds while shooting 10 of 22 from the field. Plus, the Wildcats got a boost off the bench from big man Henri Veesaar, who scored four point while snagging three rebounds and two blocked shot in his 15 minutes. Although Ballo struggled at times in the game going 3 of 8 from the field. He was able to finish with 12 points and 12 rebounds recording his sixth double-double of the season while shooting 86% from the foul line. "I thought Omar was good. I mean, they probably dedicated a little more attention to him than he seen. He had guys in his lap all game and it's something he's got to learn how to deal with," Lloyd said on Ballo's performance. "I thought he did a good job handling it. You know, getting to some open shots that hopefully we'll knock down next time and then I thought he was really big on the stretch at the end of the game defensively and on the glass."

One of the areas where the game was won for Lloyd's team was at the foul line where the Wildcats 24 of 28 while only allowing the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1) to get to the line 10 times. Arizona had three players hit six free throws.

On the defensive side of the floor, Arizona's defense put together a solid performance that started at defending the 3-point line where the Sun Devils went 3 of 27 from deep and started the game going 0 of 13 as a team.

"We're gonna be a great defensive team. We're gonna be a great defensive and rebounding team, and I'm making no druthers about that," Lloyd said when asked about having to rely on the defense. "And I don't care what our offense is ranked. I just care about getting the result and we play to get the result. And today, fortunately, we were able to do that."

But, the paint was a different story for the Wildcats as ASU attacked it in transition scoring 36 point to Arizona's 24 points. The Sun Devils scored 16 of those points in the second half.

The main cause to Arizona's slow start in the second half was due to the four turnovers the Wildcats had that helped ASU keep its run going. UA finished the game with 13 turnovers with eight coming in the second half.