Arizona defeated Washington 70-67 at McKale Center on Thursday night. After an underwhelming performance offensively, the Wildcats’ defensive tenacity against the Huskies helped them stay on top. This victory extends its winning streak over UW to six games dating back to the 2019-20 season. "Great effort by our guys," Lloyd said. "Washington played really well. We obviously didn’t play well as we would have liked but I think Washington gets a lot of credit for that. I was really proud of our guys for how they hung with it. I knew all along this team has some grit and we’re gonna get tested.”

The Wildcats (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) were led by Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, finishing with his fifth double-double of the season. Despite seeming out of sorts early in the first half, only making three out of his first 10 attempts, Tubelis found his rhythm on both ends of the floor being able to play more efficiently in the second half. Tubelis made his presence known on defense, getting his hands in the passing lane against the zone, recording three steals and a career-high four blocked shots. “Zu is really becoming a good defender,” Lloyd said. “That maybe wasn’t something you would say a year or two ago.” It’s really important that you’re a two-way player and Zu is doing that.”

Allowing Washington to get off to a hot start, making eight out of its first 15 attempts and taking an early 18-11 lead against Arizona’s defense that was coming off of a shaky second half defensively last game against ASU. The Wildcats were able to bounce back in the second half and apply more pressure to the Huskies offense that shot 50% in the first half, limiting to only shooting 36% in the second half and 43% for the game. Being feisty and handsy on the defensive end was a huge factor in Arizona cutting the early deficit, forcing 10 turnovers in the first half. The Wildcats continued this prominence, with the Huskies surrendering 17 total turnovers in the contest. The leaders of this surge came with Pelle Larsson with four steals and Tubelis with three steals. "We were trying to find holes in the zone a little bit deeper,” Larsson said. “We were able to do that and get good looks.” "I think our defense is really good,” Lloyd said. “We are winning games playing defense and that’s what you have to do. …I think our guys really dug in and our ball pressure picked up and we had good focus and good energy out there and then in the second half, I thought they hit some really tough shots.”

Arizona struggled early against Washington’s 2-3 zone defense—the first time it had seen such a scheme all season, only making seven out of its first 25 attempts, shooting 40% from the field in the first half. Similar to Arizona’s defense, its offense was able to find its stride in the second half. This trend was anchored by the momentum of the last four and a half minutes of the first half where the Wildcats would go on a 17-4 run to enter halftime only down by one point after being down by as many as 14 points.



After both schools split the number of rebounds in the first half with 19, the Wildcats were able to box out more efficiently but took too long to get used to the three-man zone presence in the paint, getting outrebounding the Huskies 42-40, snapping its seventh-consecutive contest of winning the rebounding battle. The only contest of the season where Arizona got outrebounded was its only loss of the season at Utah, thus illustrating how much crashing the boards plays on the team's success.

A major spark that came off the bench for Arizona was Kylan Boswell who had arguably his best performance as a Wildcat yet, scoring nine points, six rebounds and six assists. Boswell also hit two much-needed 3-pointers on the run that helped cut the deficit and the dagger 3-pointer to put his team up seven points with less than a minute to go in regulation. His play alongside Kerr Kriisa has really paid dividends for the team as of late with the ability of the duo to complement each other well throughout each contest. "Kylan is a really good player,” Lloyd said. “I told him all along, I am not evaluating you as a player until January 1st, you have until then to be ready. “He’s a good ballplayer and a great shooter and to see him come out and make big shots was big for him and big for us. He’s really grown on the defensive end. I am looking forward to him being a solid contributor down the stretch." “His [Kylan] ball pressure has been good the whole season,” Larsson said. “His hands are really active.”

Arizona will be back in action on Saturday as the Wildcats taken on Washington State at 3 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.