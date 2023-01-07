"I have lost before in my life," coach Tommy Lloyd said. "It is something that happens. It is basketball and I think I keep a pretty good perspective on things and you know you're not going to go undefeated forever."

The loss from Arizona snapped the team's 28-game winning streak at home dating back to the 2020-21 season against Oregon. For Washington State, it was the Cougars' first Top 5 win on the road in program history.

The shooting struggles continued for No. 5 Arizona Saturday afternoon at McKale Center, but unlike Thursday's game against Washington, the Wildcats were unable to prevail despite a near late comeback as they fell 74-61 to Washington State for just the team's second loss of the season.

The Wildcats trailed 59-44 with just under eight minutes left in the game when they went on 12-2 run to cut the deficit to five points. However, WSU went on its on 7-0 run putting an end to Arizona's comeback attempt.

Forward Azuolas Tubelis continued his dominance on the season with 29 points in the game, 15 of those points coming in the first half to keep the Wildcats within striking distance as they trailed 37-27 at the break after a 17-7 run by the Cougars to close the half.

Tubelis finished the game with 29 points on 9 of 20 from the field with 14 rebounds and two assists. He recorded his sixth double-double of the season and has done so in back-to-back games.

Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye made it tough on center Oumar Ballo on both sides all game, but especially in the first half. Gueye finished the game with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Ballo scored 11 points, which ties a season-low for the big man. His struggles also came from the free throw line going 3-for-10, which ties his poorest performance of the season from the strike.

As a team, Arizona shot just 4-for-21 from deep, 17 of 28 from the free throw line and under 32% overall from the field. The biggest difference for both teams was the ability to make shots from deep as Washington State went 11 of 24 from beyond the arc.

After leading the team in (+/-) against Washington, Kylan Boswell finished with the lowest (+/-) on the team against the Cougars while failing to knock down any of the four shots he attempted.

Courtney Ramey's struggles also continued after a tough night against the Huskies, knocking down just one of his five shot attempts against the Cougars.

"Courtney obviously didn't have a great weekend but I love that guy," Lloyd said. "I got to do a good job making sure he keeps his confidence high because we need him to be good for us to be good."

After averaging 90 points per game the first 13 games of the season, Arizona is now averaging 65 points per game these past three games. The Wildcats will look to find their offensive groove back next week against the Oregon schools as they head to Corvallis to face Oregon State on Thursday at 9 p.m. (MST) ESPN2.