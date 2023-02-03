“We got the result we were hoping for, and Oregon's a heck of a team," UA head coach Tommy Lloyd. "Anytime you beat a team that talented, home or away, it's a good thing for your program. So a ton of respect for them. Super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that."

After starting Thursday's rematch in Tucson down 5-0 to Oregon (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12), Tommy Lloyd called a quick timeout. The Wildcats responded with a 21-2 run the fans that was capped off by a Pelle Larsson 3-pointer to push Arizona’s lead to 21-7 and force another Oregon timeout.

Arizona (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) was handed just its third loss of the season back in mid-January in Eugene, in a game in which the Wildcats were outrebounded 42-32 by the Ducks.

No. 5 Arizona entered Thursday night riding a four-game win streak with revenge on its mind as the Wildcats hosted Oregon at McKale Center. An early offensive explosion by the Cats and a career night from Azuolas Tubelis helped seal the win for Arizona, 91-76.

Arizona’s offense seemed to carry over from the weekend after a sweep of the two Washington schools. The Wildcats went on a 19-1 run early in the second half of their 95-72 victory in Seattle last Saturday. The Cats are close to unstoppable when the offense is firing on all cylinders like it has in key runs during the now five-game winning streak.

Tubelis, who had only 14 points total on 5-of-13 shooting in the first matchup against Oregon, surpassed that mark on Thursday night not even 15 minutes into the game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds at the halfway mark and was dominating his individual matchups in the paint and drawing fouls.

The Arizona power forward would finish the game with a career-high 40 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. It was the first 40-point performance for a Wildcats player since Damon Stoudamire accomplished it back in 1995.

“The way the ball was coming off his hand tonight was something special,” added Lloyd. “You just don't see it every day. Probably the equivalent of watching a great pitcher.”

Tubelis has some family and friends, including his mother, in town from Lithuania this week. After a busy morning showing them around Tucson, Tubelis made sure to get some rest in before the game.

“I had a busy morning, I went to breakfast to Baja Cafe with all those friends who came here from Lithuania,” Tubelis said. “Then, I showed the desert, Gates Pass. So that was a busy day, and then I just took like a 40-minute nap and I went to the gym”.

The Wildcats shot above 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range as a team for the second straight game as well.

Tubelis ended the first half emphatically for Arizona, forcing a turnover and then racing down the floor for a breakaway dunk assisted by Larsson as the Wildcats led 50-35 over the Ducks at the midway point.

One of the loudest moments of the night inside McKale came on an alley-oop pass from Courtney Ramey to Tubelis followed by a Kerr Krissa 3-pointer on the next possession to push the Arizona lead back up to 63-49 with just under 15 minutes left in the game.

Arizona remains in second place in the Pac-12 behind UCLA and has a chance to pick up another win Saturday night when it hosts Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. MST.