So far this season, No. 4 Arizona (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) has been dominating teams in McKale Center going 13-0, but that streak came to an end on Thursday night as No. 21 Washington State (21-6, 12-3) pulled off the 77-74 upset over the Wildcats. With the Win, the Cougars have swept the Wildcats since the 2009-10 season when Sean Miller was entering his first season as the programs head coach.

It's the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era that his team has been swept during the regular season series in conference play. Also, it is just his third loss in McKale Center and his 17th loss as a head coach.

Although Arizona got a team-high 27 points from guard Caleb Love, the Wildcats struggled to hit anything from deep going 5 of 18 and shot 45% from the field. Last time out against Washington State, point guard Kylan Boswell struggled going 0 of 5 from the field with zero points, zero rebounds and zero assists. It looked that things might've been different this time around given up solid performance during the six-game winning streak. However, things didn't change for Boswell with him starting the game 0 of 3 from deep and not taking a 2-point shot until the second half. He finished the game with six points on 2 of 8 shooting with two assists and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Washington State guard Jaylen Wells scored a team-high 27 points on 9 of 16 shooting and collected three rebounds and two assists while going 6 of 10 from deep. One major factor in the Wildcats' loss was the poor performance from the foul line where Arizona went 17 of 27, which is well below the team's 73% free throw shooting average on the season.

Meanwhile, Arizona's bench struggled to get things going, scoring just five points on 1 of 5 shooting from the field. As a team, the Wildcats were outscored 20 to 5 off the bench. Now, the Wildcats will go up against Washington, which is a team Arizona hasn't faced all season as the team tries to salvage the week with a home split.