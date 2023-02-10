Arizona came into its game versus Cal rolling on both the offensive end and defensive end of the court having the nation top defense during the six-game winning streak. Well, that defense started of hot allowing the Wildcats to start the game on a 18-3 run. Tommy Lloyd's team never looked back making seven-straight wins after a 85-62 game over the Golden Bears.

The Wildcats have now won 13-straight game over the Golden Bears and are now 6-0 versus Mark Fox since becoming Cal's head coach.

Although, the defense started the game on the right track, Arizona struggled on that side of the court allowing Cal to shooting 42% from the field. At one point, the Golden Bears were shooting 46% from the field which helped them keep in the game longer than expected.