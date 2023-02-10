RECAP: No. 4 Arizona rolls 85-62 to victory over Cal
Arizona came into its game versus Cal rolling on both the offensive end and defensive end of the court having the nation top defense during the six-game winning streak. Well, that defense started of hot allowing the Wildcats to start the game on a 18-3 run. Tommy Lloyd's team never looked back making seven-straight wins after a 85-62 game over the Golden Bears.
The Wildcats have now won 13-straight game over the Golden Bears and are now 6-0 versus Mark Fox since becoming Cal's head coach.
Although, the defense started the game on the right track, Arizona struggled on that side of the court allowing Cal to shooting 42% from the field. At one point, the Golden Bears were shooting 46% from the field which helped them keep in the game longer than expected.
The Wildcats were able to dominate the glass 46 to 30 against Cal leading to 27 second-chance points. Arizona's attack on the glass started on the offensive end as it collected 15 offensive boards.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was forward Azuolas Tubelis, who has his typical scoring output with a team-high 23 points on 11 of 15 shooting. Tubelis recorded his 11th double-double of the season snagging 14 rebounds. He also recorded four steals showing his growth on that side of the court.
Another leader for the Wildcats was forward Pelle Larsson, who scored 16 points off the bench on an efficient seven shots. Larsson went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. Its the most points he has scored since the Wildcats' win over Tennessee.
The Wildcats will play the Cardinal, who are coming off a loss against ASU. Arizona's game is set for a 6 p.m. on ESPN2 against Stanford.
