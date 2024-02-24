RECAP: No. 4 Arizona outruns Washington, splits Washington school homestand
With the Pac-12 regular season championship still in sight, every game requires a heads up mentality for Arizona — especially after a loss.
After getting upset for their first home loss of the season, the 4th-ranked Wildcats only needed 36 hours to get back on track in the final regular season conference matchup against Washington, dominating the Huskies 91-75 Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.
For Tommy Lloyd, this was a response game.
"You just need to get the result," Lloyd said. "You obviously have to dig into a process but you're fighting to get back into the winning side of the ledger, so that's what today came down to.
"Losing games is tough at Arizona, I don't know if it's tougher on anybody but me."
The Wildcats' win marks the 8th straight victory for UA over the Huskies, fourth straight in Tucson. Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12 ) is now 15-0 immediately following a loss with an average margin of victory of 16 points in the Tommy Lloyd era.
"We don't let that last mistake affect our next opportunity," UA center Oumar Ballo said.
UA was anchored by UA senior guard Caleb Love, who poured in 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists --- reaching 2,000 career points in the process.
Love noted following the win that he knew how close he was to 2,000 career points prior to the game and wanted to do it at home.
"I'm just thanking God," Love said when asked about what was going through his mind after hitting the milestone. "I've fought so many battles and been through so much to get to this point."
Ballo recorded 14 points and 14 boards, his seventh consecutive double-double.
The Wildcats only allowed the Huskies to shoot 38% from the field and 30% from behind the arc in the victory.
The Wildcats came into the game red hot from the field, hitting 11 out of its first 12 attempts, but their shooting slowly cooled down, missing 11 out of its last 15 shots to end the first half.
Love led the charge in the half scoring 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting. It wasn’t just the team’s leading scorer that contributed, however, with UA dishing out a staggering 13 assists resulting in seven players scoring.
Arizona continued its defensive dominance in the first half from last game, only permitting the Huskies to shoot 38.5% and 33.3% from the field, which helped it take a commanding 17-point lead at halftime.
The Huskies were able to cut the lead to single digits with 9:17 remaining following a 13-2 run, forcing the Wildcats to call a 30-second timeout. A minute following the brief talk-it-over, Arizona, despite shooting poorly in the second half, used its defense to its advantage, only allowing UW to hit five out of its final 18 shots to secure the victory.
"I think we did a great job contesting some of the shots," Lloyd said. "I also think some of them, they just missed."
UA will travel to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State (13-14, 7-9) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Wildcats most recently beat the Sun Devils at home by 45 points.
"We respect them as a rival," Lloyd said of ASU. "What we need to do is enjoy today, nothing better than a Saturday game in Tucson. ... Relax tomorrow and then have a couple days to get better and prep for them. We definitely expect them to come out and I'm sure they will be in respond mode."
