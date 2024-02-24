With the Pac-12 regular season championship still in sight, every game requires a heads up mentality for Arizona — especially after a loss.

After getting upset for their first home loss of the season, the 4th-ranked Wildcats only needed 36 hours to get back on track in the final regular season conference matchup against Washington, dominating the Huskies 91-75 Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.

For Tommy Lloyd, this was a response game.

"You just need to get the result," Lloyd said. "You obviously have to dig into a process but you're fighting to get back into the winning side of the ledger, so that's what today came down to.

"Losing games is tough at Arizona, I don't know if it's tougher on anybody but me."

The Wildcats' win marks the 8th straight victory for UA over the Huskies, fourth straight in Tucson. Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12 ) is now 15-0 immediately following a loss with an average margin of victory of 16 points in the Tommy Lloyd era.

"We don't let that last mistake affect our next opportunity," UA center Oumar Ballo said.

UA was anchored by UA senior guard Caleb Love, who poured in 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists --- reaching 2,000 career points in the process.

Love noted following the win that he knew how close he was to 2,000 career points prior to the game and wanted to do it at home.

"I'm just thanking God," Love said when asked about what was going through his mind after hitting the milestone. "I've fought so many battles and been through so much to get to this point."

Ballo recorded 14 points and 14 boards, his seventh consecutive double-double.

The Wildcats only allowed the Huskies to shoot 38% from the field and 30% from behind the arc in the victory.