RECAP: No. 4 Arizona cruises to a 92-68 win over Washington

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis logged his third double-double in the last four games in the Wildcats' win over Washington on Saturday. (John Froschauer | Associated Press)

Throughout the season, No. 4 Arizona has gotten into a habit of getting off to slow starts and against Washington it happened again. Tommy Lloyd's team fell behind 25-11, allowing the Huskies to shoot 10 for 14 from the field. Then, the Wildcats' defense clamped down and forced Washington to go 10 minutes without a made shot to help spring the offense. After falling behind early, the Wildcats outscored the Huskies 81-43, going on to earn a 92-68 victory over Washington and sweep the season series. "Washington gets a ton of credit. They came out, were playing extremely hard, and got some shots to fall early," said Lloyd on the team's slow start. "And we were a little bit back on our heels, and their zone was really aggressive. So, it just took us a little bit of time to work ourselves into that game."

When the Huskies opened the game up with a 25-11 lead, it was guard, and former Arizona player Terrell Brown Jr. who went off, scoring 16 points going 7 for 7 from the field. From that point on, the Wildcats' defense forced Brown to go 2 for 13 the rest of the game, finishing with 29 points.

"We might have tweaked the rotation here and there stuff like that, but nothing significant," said Lloyd on the adjustments the team made on guarding Brown. "I just felt like he didn't look to create as many opportunities for himself either."

On the offensive end, the Wildcats were led by guard Benn Mathurin, who had a team-high 25 points while going 8 for 11 from the field and knocking down three 3-pointers. Not to be outdone was forward Azuolas Tubelis as he recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 58% from the field. ""So, at first, we knew that they will play zone almost all the game because they played that at home at our place, so we know where we can attack them and where the weaknesses are, so I know I was in high post," said Tubelis on how he was able to score against the zone. "We did a great job finding our guys below the rim, and we found the open guys on the 3-point line. So we just shared the ball like always and just scored easy baskets." Over the last five games, Tubelis has taken his game to another level and is averaging 17.4 and 8.4 rebounds per game. All three of his double-doubles this season have come over the last four games.

In the previous four games, Arizona has turned the ball over 64 times for an average of 16 turnovers a game, which has led to 70 points off of turnovers. Against the Huskies, the Wildcats turned the ball over nine times, cutting down on their turnover issues and giving up 13 points off those turnovers.

On the Wildcats' 36 made baskets, the team was able to rack up 23 assists. Guard Dalen Terry had a team-high seven assists. In comparison, Washington ended the game with just four assists.

The Wildcats broke down the Washington zone from inside out on Saturday. Arizona outscored the Huskies 50-36 in the paint, helping open up the 3-point line where the team hit eight shots.

Arizona will be back at home as the team hosts the Oregon schools with ESPN College GameDay coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' game against Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona leaders vs Washington Player Points Rebounds Assists Benn Mathurin 25 (8-11 FGs) 5 3 Azuolas Tubelis 21 (10-17 FGs) 10 4 Dalen Terry 12 (5-5 FGs) 2 7 Oumar Ballo 10 (4-8 FGs) 5 1