The Wildcats road the wave to an easy 101-56 over the Mustangs to go 3-0 on the week and get a solid home win before the team prepares for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against No. 18 MSU in Palm Springs, Cali.

Sunday's No. 3 Arizona (5-0) game started off a little sluggish on both side of the court for the Wildcats, who only led 43-37 at half against UT Arlington. However, UA opened up the second half on a 21-2 run where it was shooting 51% from the field at the 13-minute mark of the half.

After the slow start, Arizona notched things up on the defensive and held a UT Arlington team that shot 48.3% from the field in the field smothered the Mustangs to 25% shooting the second half.

Arizona's defense created 18 turnovers and scored 24 points. Meanwhile, the Wildcats won the battle of the glass 46-31, which lead to 16 second-chance points. In comparison, UTA had just 10 points off of turnover and six second-chance points.

It was a full team effort for Arizona with seven players score in double figures and both Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell having a team-high 15 points while shooting a combined 72% from the field.

In the paint is where Arizona's bread was buttered with the team dominating 48 to 28 in the low post. The Wildcats' post players scored a total of 36 points.

Arizona will be back in action on Thanksgiving Day versus No. 18 MSU at 2 p.m. (MST) on FOX. It will be the first time since the 2016-17 season that these two programs have played each other.