RECAP: No. 3 Arizona rolls in 96-71 victory over Cal

In its all-time series against Cal, No. 3 Arizona has dominated 68-31 and has won the last nine games against the Golden Bears. Things stayed the same as Tommy Lloyd's team started on a 17-3 run to open the game; the Wildcats went on to win 96-61, making it 10-straight in the series.

Despite missing forward Azuolas Tubelis due to an ankle injury sustained during the Stanford game, Arizona's offense didn't skip a beat, shooting 48% from the field, and hit 11 3-point shots.



"I thought it was a great effort. I mean, it's what you hope for on the road that you come out and play start to finish, your team is solid, and execute the plan, said Lloyd on his team's performance against Cal "I thought we did a really good job dictating what they were doing on the offensive end and then our end of the floor, getting into our movement."

Center Christian Koloko set the tone early with two baskets in the post for Arizona, making Cal aware of his presence. The Golden Bears simply didn't have an answer for Koloko, who recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. It was a game for the center position as backup big Oumar Ballo added to Koloko's performance with 14 points. The two combined for 33 points and shot 72% from the field.

"Not a lot of people are playing big anymore. And so, I'm going to give credit to Oumar for really making a lot of progress over the last couple of months. I mean, he's really becoming an impactful player, and I'm going to give credit to Koloko. I mean, he's gotten so much better this year, and then defensively, he's so good, you can feel comfortably put him out on the perimeter and yet you don't lose much, sometimes you gain, so just having that versatility is great, said Lloyd on the performance by Koloko and Ballo. "Now, we haven't had to do it much because traditionally, Azuolas is a really good player and he's healthy, so you can ride that lineup which has been pretty good. So now we're playing one big and four guards, and then you can play the two bigs, which is your twin-tower lineup; you can play small with five guards, so I like the versatility."

Arizona's starting lineup combined for 62 points and shot 52% from the 3-point line hitting nine from behind the arc while going 15 for 19 from the free-throw line.



For the fifth-straight game, Arizona's bench scored 29 or more points in a game helping give the starting lineup some relief. Against Cal (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12), the Wildcats' bench dropped 34 points and shot 52% from the field.

Arizona (16-1, 6-0) will look to finish up its 3-game road trip with a matchup against No. 9 UCLA (13-2, 5-1) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.