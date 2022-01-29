RECAP: No. 3 Arizona grinds out 67-56 win over ASU

The Wildcats saw their offense go ice-cold against UCLA, and the poor shooting carried over into the team's game against in-state rival ASU by starting the game, going 1 for 8 to start the game. Even with a poor shooting performance, Arizona was able to grind its way to a 67-56 victory over the Sun Devils.

The offense for Arizona struggled to get things going and started the game going 0 for 14 from the 3-point line. The Wildcats didn't hit their first three of the game tell the 15:25 mark in the second half when Kerr Kriisa connected from deep.

As a team, Arizona ended the game shooting 32% from the field and went 3 for 23 from the 3-point line. However, the Wildcats were able to get to the foul line and went 26 for 32, making up for some of the offensive woes.

The Wildcats were led by Chrisitan Koloko, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season by putting together 12 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocked shots.

Things don't get easier for Arizona as the team has a matchup with No. 7 UCLA and No. 15 USC on next week's schedule with the Bruins getting it started on Thursday at 6 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.