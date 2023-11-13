"He's a really good player," Lloyd said of Johnson. "He scores the ball pretty easy, and a lot of it is based on effort and energy, which is an incredible skill to have as a basketball player. ... It's a joy to coach him every day."

UA senior forward Keshad Johnson led the Wildcats with a career-high 17 points on 5-6 shooting, six rebounds and a block. Johnson was one of five Wildcats who contributed double-digit scoring, the third consecutive game the UA has had at least 50 combined points from five players.

"We played a really good team," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the win. "You go through these ebbs and flows in the season, and we're just learning our way just like everyone else."

Taking down No. 2 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then flying back to Tucson to play a game a few days later, it appeared that the “hangover effect” after their win in Durham started to show early for No. 3 Arizona, but it was able to take control, dominating Southern University 97-59 at McKale Center on Monday night.

Starting the game off by shooting 3-12 with 7 turnovers in the first 10 minutes of action, the Wildcats, played sloppy and out of sorts, going down as much as by five points early.

Igniting a large crowd of fans following a lob from Pac-12 Player of the Week Kylan Boswell to Oumar Ballo for an emphatic alley-oop slam Arizona gained momentum and was on a roll, helping it going on a 23-6 run to close out the first half. Amid this run, Johnson went for a dunk and conducted the crowd to get up off their seats, hyping up the Wildcat faithful. Although shooting a season-worst 37.5% from the floor in the first half, the UA was very active on the boards, out-rebounding the Jaguars 30-15, which helped aid the run.

Coming out of the second half, Arizona tightened up their system and played smarter, more efficient basketball, going lights out for a 17-8 run. The Wildcats’ offense looked unrecognizable from the first shooting 61.6% in the second half. Arizona finished the game going on a 85-42 run since the Jaguars had a 17-12 lead earlier in the game.

The Wildcats' again couldn't take care of the ball well in the second half, coughing up nine more turnovers for a total of 22 turnovers.

"[Southern] was a really handsy team," Lloyd said. "At some point, you can't be surprised, they're gonna try to take the ball from you, so if you have an advantage, you have to find a way to secure the ball and deliver and that's just something we have to learn. ... Our ball security has got to tighten up a bit."

Sophomore guard Filip Borovicanin and freshman forward Paulius Marauskas, who both didn't see action last game at Duke, were able to get real minutes on Monday against the Jaguars, combining for 13 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Lloyd said that these reps will help for the European natives' overall development down the line.

"It's really gonna help them," Lloyd said. "[With] European guys, there is a little bit of an adjustment. ...The nuances of our game are a little different than theirs."

Caleb Love again had an efficient game, scoring nine points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, as well as eclipsed the 1,500 career point mark in the win.

"He's getting more comfortable playing for us," Lloyd said. ... I got nothing but positives to say [about him] and how he's contributing to this program.

Arizona (3-0) will take on Belmont (1-1) on Friday night.