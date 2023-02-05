RECAP: No. 22 Arizona collects gritty road sweep of UCLA, USC
Coming off an upset loss to Washington State, No. 22 Arizona traveled to Southern California where the Wildcats were able to get the 71-66 overtime win over No. 14 UCLA and a double overtime 84-52 win over USC this weekend.
Adia Barnes' team has now won four its last five games as it returns to McKale Center for a four-game home stretch.
Here's a review of both overtime games in Los Angeles.
Pellington leads Arizona to overtime win against No. 14 UCLA
Friday, the Wildcats took control of the contest, after a back-and-forth start, in overtime outscoring the Bruins 10-5 thanks in large part to Shaina Pellington's 21-point performance.
Pellington scored six points in the overtime period against UCLA helping the Wildcats earn their third win over a ranked opponent this season.
The turning point in the matchup came in the five two minutes as Arizona went on an 11-0 run with 4:13 left to play forcing the extra period.
Averaging 11.5 points per game on the season, senior forward Esmery Martinez had her second straight double-digit scoring night, dropping 17 points following a 14 point performance in the loss against Washington State.
In addition to strong performances from Pellington and Martinez, the Wildcats also received another double-digit performance from guard Jade Loville who, after a down game against WSU, returned to the form she was in during the Wildcats' previous three games and recorded 13 points.
Since transferring from Arizona State, Loville has been averaging 11.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for Arizona.
Reese scores 33 points in 2OT win over USC
In the team's second game of the trip against USC, a 33-point performance by forward Cate Reese propelled the Wildcats to their second straight win and the team's 18th win of the season.
Reese scored 25 points in the second half and overtime, including six points in the double-overtime period.
"She was a beast, I mean she really like dominated their post players," Barnes said about the performance. "You know what I love about it, she got her shot blocked like four times, she didn't care, she kept on coming at them. I think it just showed her toughness and her seniority, and I think it was just a great game."
After being down at halftime, the Wildcats had themselves a 21-point third quarter to get right back into the game.
Loville and Pellington also were key factors in the victory, with both scoring 17 points in the OT victory. Pellington also contributed five rebounds and seven assists. Martinez was the team's co-leader in rebounds along with freshman Maya Nnaji as both players had eight boards.
With the victory, the Wildcats stay in fourth place in the Pac-12 and remain in a prime position to fight for the top spot in the conference race and a good seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
"I think it's great for us," Barnes said postgame about the chance make it just one game between them and Stanford for the top spot going into the last three weeks. "Well good and bad, coming off a loss. But then, the good thing is I mean UCLA will do the same thing. It's hard, even for me, I was worried. We came off that loss against Washington State, coming here to LA after a loss, you know Stanford going on the road.
"Again, these are tough situations for all of us. And we all need to win games, because we all want to vie for a bye in the Pac-12, we all want great seeding for the tournament, so these games are going to be no joke."
The Wildcats will now return home for a contest against No. 2 Stanford on Thursday night at McKale Center. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. (MST).
