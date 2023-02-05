Coming off an upset loss to Washington State, No. 22 Arizona traveled to Southern California where the Wildcats were able to get the 71-66 overtime win over No. 14 UCLA and a double overtime 84-52 win over USC this weekend. Adia Barnes' team has now won four its last five games as it returns to McKale Center for a four-game home stretch. Here's a review of both overtime games in Los Angeles.

Pellington leads Arizona to overtime win against No. 14 UCLA

Friday, the Wildcats took control of the contest, after a back-and-forth start, in overtime outscoring the Bruins 10-5 thanks in large part to Shaina Pellington's 21-point performance. Pellington scored six points in the overtime period against UCLA helping the Wildcats earn their third win over a ranked opponent this season. The turning point in the matchup came in the five two minutes as Arizona went on an 11-0 run with 4:13 left to play forcing the extra period. Averaging 11.5 points per game on the season, senior forward Esmery Martinez had her second straight double-digit scoring night, dropping 17 points following a 14 point performance in the loss against Washington State. In addition to strong performances from Pellington and Martinez, the Wildcats also received another double-digit performance from guard Jade Loville who, after a down game against WSU, returned to the form she was in during the Wildcats' previous three games and recorded 13 points. Since transferring from Arizona State, Loville has been averaging 11.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for Arizona.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01FQkFDSyBDQVRTIPCfmLE8YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAyMiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFXQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEFyaXpvbmFXQkI8L2E+IG1ha2VzIGEgbGF0ZSBjb21lYmFj ayB0byBmb3JjZSBPVCBhbmQgZ2V0IHRoZSB3aW4gb3ZlciBOby4gMTQgVUNM QSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NvSG8zYWFOQ2IiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jb0hvM2FhTkNiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3 b3JrIChAUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMTc2MjY2MTk2ODExNzc2Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Reese scores 33 points in 2OT win over USC

In the team's second game of the trip against USC, a 33-point performance by forward Cate Reese propelled the Wildcats to their second straight win and the team's 18th win of the season. Reese scored 25 points in the second half and overtime, including six points in the double-overtime period. "She was a beast, I mean she really like dominated their post players," Barnes said about the performance. "You know what I love about it, she got her shot blocked like four times, she didn't care, she kept on coming at them. I think it just showed her toughness and her seniority, and I think it was just a great game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zMyAmYW1wOyA3IGZvciB0aGUgVkVUIPCflKXwn5Sl8J+UpSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhdGVfcmVlc2U/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhdGVfcmVlc2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NYWRlRm9ySXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNYWRlRm9ySXQ8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xlYXZlQUxlZ2FjeT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xlYXZlQUxlZ2FjeTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJObHBKWEdXZ2kiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8yTmxwSlhHV2dpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaXpvbmEgQmFz a2V0YmFsbCAoQEFyaXpvbmFXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQXJpem9uYVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMjM3MTIxODU2MDI5MDgxNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After being down at halftime, the Wildcats had themselves a 21-point third quarter to get right back into the game. Loville and Pellington also were key factors in the victory, with both scoring 17 points in the OT victory. Pellington also contributed five rebounds and seven assists. Martinez was the team's co-leader in rebounds along with freshman Maya Nnaji as both players had eight boards. With the victory, the Wildcats stay in fourth place in the Pac-12 and remain in a prime position to fight for the top spot in the conference race and a good seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. "I think it's great for us," Barnes said postgame about the chance make it just one game between them and Stanford for the top spot going into the last three weeks. "Well good and bad, coming off a loss. But then, the good thing is I mean UCLA will do the same thing. It's hard, even for me, I was worried. We came off that loss against Washington State, coming here to LA after a loss, you know Stanford going on the road. "Again, these are tough situations for all of us. And we all need to win games, because we all want to vie for a bye in the Pac-12, we all want great seeding for the tournament, so these games are going to be no joke." The Wildcats will now return home for a contest against No. 2 Stanford on Thursday night at McKale Center. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. (MST).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxkY2F0cyB0YWtlIHRoZSBkb3VibGUgT1QgdGhyaWxsZXIhIPCf mLwgPGJyPjxicj5Oby4gMjIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Bcml6b25hV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBcml6b25hV0JC PC9hPiBvdXRsYXN0cyBVU0MgdG8gY29tcGxldGUgdGhlaXIgZmlyc3QgTEEg c3dlZXAgc2luY2UgMjAwMi4gRnVsbCBoaWdobGlnaHRzIOKkte+4jyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRzM3WjNzb2JqMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0czN1ozc29iajE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQ YWMxMk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFj MTJOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIyMzY0ODU0ODc0MTQ4ODY0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==