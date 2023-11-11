Getting sidelined early in the second half, UA sophomore running back Jonah Coleman was able to come back when it mattered most late in a tied game in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard and 24-yard gain to anchor an 11-play, 67 yard drive, putting the Wildcats in position to seal the victory. The Wildcats were able to manage the clock in order to run it down, before Loop drilled a 24-yard field goal for the game-winning field goal.

Winning its past three straight games against an AP top 25 team, marking the first time in program history that it has done so, No. 21 Arizona put the nation on notice, and was able to live up to the hype and extend its winning streak to four games, edging out Colorado 34-31 on a Tyler Loop game-winning field goal with three seconds left for the UA’s first win as a ranked team since 2015 at Folsom Field on Saturday afternoon.

Coleman led the charge for Arizona, rushing for a career-high 179 yards on 11 carries, helping the Wildcats combine for a total of 421 total yards in the UA’s 7th win of the season.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita made his sixth start for the Wildcats, and unlike his previous games, he didn’t get off to an efficient start, going 6-13 passing early, before finding his rhythm and Jacob Cowing for a touchdown. Although having his least efficient game as a starter, was still able to get the job done, going 21-35 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

It was apparent throughout the first half that Colorado’s offensive crossing patterns and allowing CU quarterback Sheduer Sanders to extend plays were the Wildcats’ kryptonite in the first half which helped CU outgain Arizona by 63 total yards and score the most points the Wildcats have allowed in the first half of a game this season to take a 24-17 lead at half.

Coming out of the half with the ball, Arizona’s offense didn’t waste making a statement, going on a 5-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 54-yard burst through the middle by Coleman and a 2-yard touchdown off a fade from Fifita to his high-school teammate Tetairoa McMillan, who came down with a miraculous one-handed catch to tie the game.

The Wildcats going into Saturday have outscored opponents 151-68 in the second half, and their surge in the latter half of games continued, only allowing CU to 152 total yards for a total of seven points. Arizona, which allowed an average of four points in the fourth quarter to opponents, blanketed the Buffs, forcing them to punt twice and not allowing them score. The UA, which has made the fourth quarter its quarter this season has now outscored opponents 83-37 in the last period.

The Wildcats' second half explosion was led by sophomore captain Jacob Manu who made four out his nine tackles in the second half.

Arizona’s passing offense was led by McMillan, who finished with nine catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig also made his return to Folsom Field and made it personal right off the bat, logging 46 yards in the first quarter before logging a season-high 67 yards.

Grad running back DJ Williams also made a huge impact for the Wildcats, rushing in two touchdowns, his first collegiate game doing so.

Arizona (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) will take on No. 18 Utah (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday for its last home game at Arizona Stadium this season.