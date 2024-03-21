From that point on, it was all Arizona with the team shooting 42% from the field and connecting on 13 3-point shots. The Wildcats led by as many as 24 points and their way to the 85-65 dominating win over Long Beach State.

Most of the first half of 2-seed Arizona's (26-8) first round game of the NCAA Tournament, there seemed to be ghosts of last season's loss to Princeton on the court as the team missed NINE layups and struggled with its 2-point field goals. However, the Wildcats heated up against Long Beach State going on a 7-0 run to close out the half and taking a 41-35 lead.

Despite shooting 38% in the first half, Arizona's offense started to click in the second half and it was the play of highly criticized point guard Kylan Boswell, who not only kept his team in the game when things weren't going well, but also finished with a career-high 20 points on 8 of 19 shooting from the field.

Boswell was able to keep the energy going on the court and really took control of the game with not only his scoring, but also setting his teammates up for easy buckets. He collected eight assists to just one turnover while snagging three rebounds.

The performance by Boswell took pressure off of guard Caleb Love, who started things off slow and went 3 of 9 from the field in the first half. But, Love found his groove and finished with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while going 6 of 17 from the field with five assists.

As a team, the Wildcats had all five starts score in double figures and center Oumar Ballo recorded another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds while going 4 of 4 from the field.

Despite the solid performance by the starting lineup, Arizona's bench struggled to get things going and only added eight points, which all came from Jaden Bradley, who went 2 of 5 from the field.

Now, the Wildcats will advance to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament and will await the winner of the Dayton-Nevada game with Arizona back in action on Saturday as the game time is still to be announced.

