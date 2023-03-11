Throughout the season, 2-seed Arizona (27-6) has been a team that has bounced back against opponents that it lost to in the previous matchup going 5-0 in those situations. Well, you can make it 5-0 as the Wildcats put Arizona State away with a 78-59 victory to advance to the Pac-12 Championship game. "Great effort by our guys. It was going to be a gritty game and we knew that. You play Arizona State you know what you're in for. It's going to be a scrappy game," said coach Tommy Lloyd during the postgame press conference."They're a really talented players, and I thought our guys did a really good job stepping up to the challenge and delivering." As they have done all season long, the Wildcats' passing led the way for the offense with 31 made baskets on 23 assists. Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey combined for 13 assists. RELATED: Arizona players react to Friday's semifinal win over ASU

Although Kriisa didn't shoot the ball at a high-level going 2 of 8 from the field and missing his first six 3-point attempts after injuring his shoulder against Stanford. Still, he was able to leave his mark on the game with a team-high seven assists to zero turnovers and snagging three rebounds.

"Yeah, I mean, Kerr's a winner. I just asked him, Are you good? And he's like, Yeah, no, I'm going to make a three. And so I think it's something that will get better day by day," said Lloyd when asked about Kriisa's shooting. "I watched him make threes at shoot-around today, so I don't know if it's a, how much of a physical thing it is, how much of a mental thing it is. I know this, when it's on the line if he has an open look I usually feel pretty good."

Another area Arizona was able to take advantage of against ASU was its strength in the froncourt as forwards Cedric Henderson Jr. and Azuolas Tubelis along with center Oumar Ballo totaled 45 points going 19 of 28 from the field. In the Pac-12 Tournament, Henderson Jr. has stepped up his game averaging 18.5 points and four rebounds while shooting 57% from the field. During the regular season, he averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 47% from the field. "Vegas Ced. He's been awesome. He's been great. Coach Rob and I have been talking just how much fun it is coaching him. He's one of those guys you wish you had for a couple years," said Lloyd. "But just for him to [keep] climbing and he's earned everything he's gotten in our program. He just keeps getting better and better and better. I know this, I'm super comfortable and confident when he's on the court."

The Wildcats will move on to the Pac-12 Championship game to face rival UCLA (29-4) making it the third matchup of the season between teams with the series tied at one all. The game will be Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.