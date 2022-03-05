RECAP: No. 2 Arizona smoke Cal 89-61 to end the regular season

Arizona senior guard Justin Kier started and scored 13 points for the Wildcats in his final game at McKale Center. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)

Arizona has proven throughout the season that it has multiple players who can score at a high-level any given day. Against the Golden Bears, the second-ranked Wildcats had nine players record a basket during their 89-61 win over California. Leading the way for Arizona was backup center Oumar Ballo, who scored a team-high 16 points off the bench while going 7-for-7 from the field.



Early in the game, the Wildcats led 16-9, and then went on a 10-0 run to take a commanding 26-9 lead at the 10-minute mark. That run gave Arizona full control leading Tommy Lloyd's team to trail for only 45 seconds in Saturday's game.

Arizona finished the regular season 17-0 at home, making it the first time the program has gone undefeated at McKale Center since the 2015-16 season. It is the third time in 10 years the Wildcats have done so.

"From where we started to where we are now, I didn't expect that, but it's pretty awesome," Lloyd said after his team ended the regular season with a Pac-12 title. "I'm happy for the guys, happy for the staff. I mean, this is what I came down here to try to do. I didn't have a timeline on it, but I guess why not now?"

After its slow start on the offensive end, Arizona exploded and shot 63% from the field and went 6-for-16 from the 3-point line. The field goal percentage was the highest the Wildcats have posted all season, and they haven't shot 63% or better since Dec. 7, 2020 when the team connected on 67% of its attempts against NAU.

The depth of the Wildcats was too much for Cal to handle. Arizona was able to rack up 46 points from its bench as Ballo, Adama Bal and Pelle Larsson combined for 36 points and shot 79% from the field. "You've got a coach here who's probably held a young, talented French kid back a little bit," Lloyd said on Bal's performance. "So, he's really improved. He's really been coming on. He had a great practice yesterday, and Murph (associate head coach Jack Murphy) really encouraged me to play him early and see what happens." Bal played a season-high 17 minutes and scored seven points on 3 of 4 from the field. Justin Kier would be one of the Wildcats' main players off the bench in most games, but on senior day, the graduate transfer earned the start over Kerr Kriisa and scored 13 points on five shots.

It wasn't just the offense for Arizona as it held the Golden Bears to 38% shooting from the field and 3-for-15 from the 3-point line. The Wildcats only forced nine Cal turnovers but were able to score 16 points off of those turnovers.

The Wildcats won the battle of the boards 35-22 and dominated the paint 46-28 against Cal. Arizona's front court scored 31 points on 85% shooting from the field.

Of the 30 made field goals, Arizona racked up 17 assists while turning the ball over eight times. The Wildcats have had 19 games with 20-plus assists and are leading the nation at 20.2 assists per game this season.

Arizona will now prepare for the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 1 seed and will await the winner of the first-round matchup between Arizona State and Stanford. The Wildcats' game will tip off Thursday at noon (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.

NOTE

The fire department had to be called out when light smoke filled McKale Center after the game. No one was hurt, and it turned out that an HVAC motor in one of the fans above the court shorted, according to UAPD.

Arizona leaders vs Player Points Rebounds Assists Oumar Ballo 16 (7-7 FGs) 5 1 Justin Kier 13 (3-5 FGs) 5 3 Pelle Larsson 13 (5-8 FGs) 4 1 Benn Mathurin 13 (3- 9 FGs) 6 2