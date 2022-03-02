RECAP: No. 2 Arizona nails down Pac-12 title in 91-71 win over No. 16 USC

Slow starts have become a norm throughout the season for No. 2 Arizona, but against No. 16 USC, the Wildcats rolled to a 21-8 lead and would keep the pace, running away with the 91-71 win over the Trojans to secure the Pac-12 regular-season title for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

"The defense got our offense going, which is a lot of times the case. I think offensively, and I'll touch on that. I thought we did a really good job, playing pretty controlled, taking good shots, and working for good shots," said coach Tommy Lloyd on his team's performance.

"Then defensively, we were active, and they throw some jump passes and some high-risk stuff and like to dump the ball down and our guys took the game plan and sat on him and made plays and it allowed us to get a few runs to kind of open that game up and we had our heads up and they had their heads down and there's a lot of ways to win the game. But there's nothing wrong with having a 20-point lead at the half; you know what I mean? Because the other team inevitably is gonna have that run and being able to withstand it, and we extended it, that was great at the start of the second half, so just proud all around."