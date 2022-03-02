RECAP: No. 2 Arizona nails down Pac-12 title in 91-71 win over No. 16 USC
Slow starts have become a norm throughout the season for No. 2 Arizona, but against No. 16 USC, the Wildcats rolled to a 21-8 lead and would keep the pace, running away with the 91-71 win over the Trojans to secure the Pac-12 regular-season title for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
"The defense got our offense going, which is a lot of times the case. I think offensively, and I'll touch on that. I thought we did a really good job, playing pretty controlled, taking good shots, and working for good shots," said coach Tommy Lloyd on his team's performance.
"Then defensively, we were active, and they throw some jump passes and some high-risk stuff and like to dump the ball down and our guys took the game plan and sat on him and made plays and it allowed us to get a few runs to kind of open that game up and we had our heads up and they had their heads down and there's a lot of ways to win the game. But there's nothing wrong with having a 20-point lead at the half; you know what I mean? Because the other team inevitably is gonna have that run and being able to withstand it, and we extended it, that was great at the start of the second half, so just proud all around."
With the conference title in hand, that gives Arizona (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) its 17 Pac-10/12 regular-season championship and its sixth since the 2010-11 season.
"They have assimilated so quick and believe so quick, that it's been a lot of fun," Lloyd said when asked about what it has been like to coach this team. "But you know, I got that coaching disease got a game on Thursday. I'll be watching film of Stanford on the plane home."
Arizona's offense shot 56% from the field and went 12 for 25 from the 3-point line against a Trojans' defense that ranks sixth in field goal percentage defense in the NCAA, allowing teams to shoot 38% this season.
Leading the charge for Arizona was guard Benn Mathurin, who scored a team-high 19 points on 7 for 13 shooting while collecting five rebounds, six assists and three steals with one turnover.
The Wildcats got a boost from the bench with guard Justin Kier scoring 12 points on 5 for 8 shooting while snagging six rebounds and two assists. Arizona's benched scored 28 points and shot 63% from the field while gathering 11 rebounds.
"Justin was great. And Oumar (Ballo) was great, you know, Pella (Larsson) had some foul issues but had some good moments. And just trusting in an Oumar's response when we had that foul trouble and being able to come in and then plug the gap and make this play better was really cool.
Offensively, Arizona was able to score 19 points off of 12 forced USC turnovers while turning over the ball seven times.
The Wildcats slowed down the Trojans' offense and held them to 40% shooting from the field. However, Arizona was able to hold USC's scoring leader Isaiah Mobley to nine points on 3 of 12 shooting.
Arizona will finish the regular season with a two-game homestand against the Bay Area schools with Stanford (15-13, 8-10) up first on Thursday at 7 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Benn Mathurin
|
19 (7-13 FGs)
|
5
|
6
|
Kerr Kriisa
|
18 (5-13 FGs)
|
4
|
4
|
Justin Kier
|
12 (5-8 FGs)
|
6
|
2
|
Dalen Terry
|
11 (5-8 FGs)
|
5
|
4
