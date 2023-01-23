After getting swept on its road trip last week against Colorado and then-No. 10 Utah, No. 19 Arizona was able to bounce back and defeat Arizona State 80-67 in Tempe on Sunday to sweep the season series against the Sun Devils. The first basket of the game was made by ASU transfer Jade Loville. She finished the game with 11 points on 4 of 9 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep to go along with three rebounds and one assist in her return to Tempe.



The Wildcats controlled the first half over the Sun Devils, taking a 43-31 lead into halftime. Arizona State opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to four points before Arizona went on a run of its own to take back a 14-point lead after three quarters. It was a balanced scoring attack for Arizona as five players scored in double figures. Madison Conner scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, while Esmery Martinez recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. The Washington schools will be coming to Tucson next as Arizona hosts Washington on Friday and Washington State on Sunday.

