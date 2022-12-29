Eighth-ranked Arizona dominated in-state rival Arizona State 84-66 in its first conference game of the season in front of 9,495 fans in McKale Center. "Great win, whenever you beat your rival I think it's really good," Adia Barnes said. "I think we had a great crowd today."

Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) was led by forward Esmery Martinez with a season-high 21 points while collecting 10 rebounds and one steal. Martinez’s 21 and 10 performance marks her fourth double-double of the season leading the team in double-double games.

In the first 3:55 of the contest, Arizona started out hot from the field, making its first six field goal attempts with five different players scoring, helping the Wildcats out score the Sun Devils 26-12 at the end of the first quarter while shooting 63% from field. The Cats would continue this offensive showcase throughout the game, shooting 55% for the game, including 58% coming in the first half. Moreover, Arizona only made two 3-pointers on seven attempts after making five shots from behind the arc on 13 attempts last game in its win against UT Arlington. This raises the question if Arizona had the realization that its 3-point shot wasn’t falling early, or if they planned to take the ball in more for easier looks against an ASU (7-5, 0-1) team that allowed 35 points in its last two games. Nonetheless, the Wildcats taking it to the rim paid off for them, scoring a season-high 56 points in the paint.

Allowing only 56 points per game in its previous three games, Arizona continued its prominence on the defensive end, only allowing ASU to shoot 38% including 30 points on 36% shooting in the first half. The Wildcats were all over the court, disrupting the Sun Devils' offense with 14 forced turnovers in the game. Guard Lauren Fields and Helena Pueyo were the catalysts of the team’s defense, with Fields recording four steals, one shy of her season-high, and Pueyo with four steals and a block. "She [Lauren Fields] did a lot of things that led to us scoring and us getting stops," Barnes said. "She continues to be a great starter for us." The Wildcats were able to win the rebounding battle against the Sun Devils 40-34 but lost the offensive rebounding battle, giving up 14 offensive boards that resulted in 16 second-chance points. "I think we didn't box out consistently, especially when we go into our subs," Barnes noted. "I think we pursue the ball a lot but we don't have the discipline to box out as much but it's a lot better."

Averaging 20 bench points per contest in its last two blowout victories, Arizona’s bench came alive in what was another routing in the Wildcats' favor, scoring 22 points with forward Maya Nnaji and Pueyo led the second unit. Nnaji scored seven points while recording six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Pueyo scored eight points while totaling two rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes.



Arizona will not get very much rest as the team travels to the Bay Area to take on Cal on Saturday and No. 2 Stanford on Monday.