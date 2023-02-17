RECAP: No. 18 Arizona pulls off the 82-72 upset over No. 4 Utah
Last time No. 18 Arizona faced off against No. 4 Utah, the Cats lost a heartbreaking 80-79 game that came down to a foul call that led to the game-winning free throws to seal the game. Well, guard Shaina Pellington made sure the game didn't come down to that scoring a career-high 35 points as the Wildcats pulled off the 82-72 upset over the Utes.
"I'm really proud of this team, a great win tonight, just came out and battle against a really good Utah team," said coach Adia Barnes. "A very good offensive team. They just finds ways to score and Pili is a handful inside. They're well coached. And I think we did a really good job. But they're a good team. Thank God they were missing their threes. But, a good win for us.
In the first half, Pellington was perfect going 10-for-10 from the field scoring 23 points making play after play to keep her team in the lead. She finished the game going 13 of 18 from the field while collecting eight rebounds, two assists and five steals.
I really just was in the groove. I feel like I saw the first one go in, the second one go in and the third one go in," said Pellington. "...But I also wanted to make sure that I was taking shots that made sense as well, for me and in the flow of the game, and I just kind of focused on continuing to make the shots that I was taking."
As a team, the Wildcats shot 51% from the field and connected on three 3-point shots while going a critical 23 of 30 from the foul line. Arizona was able to turn defense into offense scoring 19 points off of 16 Utah turnovers.
In the first half, Arizona's defense struggled allowing the Utes to shoot 54% from the field and seemingly getting whatever shot they wanted. But, the Wildcats' defense stepped up in the second half forcing Utah to see its shooting percentage fall to 46% and forced nine turnovers in the half.
"I think we just did a better job. We talked about some things at halftime they were hurting us. We knew we want to put more bodies around Pili," said Barnes. "We were aggressive in our rotations and she was just kind of manhandling us. So we brought help a little bit earlier, and wanted to make it harder for her."
When the game got close in the second half, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run over the last 50 seconds of the game.
For the Wildcats, that makes five Top 25 wins and their first Top 10 win of the season. Arizona are keeping pace with UCLA tied for fourth in the conference with both teams trying to earn a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Sunday as they look for the sweep of the Mountain schools with No. 21 Colorado set for a tip-off time at noon (MST) on Pac-12 Network.
