Arizona hosted Stanford on Thursday night at McKale Center with the game on ESPN and fell 84-60 as the Wildcats couldn't find their footing resulting in their sixth loss of the season. With the loss, Arizona falls to 8-5 in the Pac-12 and 18-6 overall. Now, the Wildcats sit in fourth place in the conference just a half game ahead of the LA schools for a potential first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

“We ate humble pie against Kansas. We get some more humble pie against Washington [State]. And we just ate a big piece of humble pie today,” said head coach Adia Barnes following the loss. “But it's a reality check and if you want to be better, you’ve got to get better and do it. And we're going to do it.”

Arizona struggled to find efficient looks on the offensive end all night as it finished the game shooting just 36% as a team and 29% from 3-point range. The Wildcats would go on multiple scoring droughts against Stanford’s stingy defense, including being outscored 24-10 in the third quarter. Forward Cate Reese, who scored a season-high 33 points on Sunday, was held to only five made field goals on 11 attempts Thursday night. The length of Stanford’s frontcourt did a good job of deterring her from attacking the paint. Reese finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes.

“I mean, we knew coming into this game that they play percentages, they pack the paint, so I knew it was going to be difficult,” Reese said. “I think we talked about reversing the ball, getting to the other side, and I think that we didn't really follow through on the game plan. Like Adia said, we just didn’t come out with fight like they did and the team that wants it more is gonna win.”

Stanford's duo of Haley Jones and Cameron Brink combined for 20 rebounds, taking control of the paint as the Cardinal won 45-27 in the rebounding battle. Plus, the two scored a combined for 36 points on 65% shooting from the field. “To win games you have to guard and you have to rebound," Barnes said. "We can't get outrebounded by 18 rebounds and win a game, and we know that playing Stanford." Stanford was able to shoot 59% from the field as a team against Arizona’s defense in the victory. The Wildcats were dominated 50-30 in the paint and allowed 14 second-chance points. “Rebounding and defense wins championships. And that's how we got to the Final Four. We were not the best thing. We were a team that could not shoot. But we were gritty as heck and we fought, and so I'm still optimistic that we can do some great things," Barnes said. “This is the time where we have to step up and do the little things and be consistent in the little things to be good.”

Next up for the Wildcats is a game at noon on Sunday as they host Cal to wrap up the weekend at McKale Center and try to get back into the win column.

