Starting with UA quarterback Noah Fifita and wide Tetairoa McMillan announcing their intention to come back next season during the first half, followed by the Wildcats rallying in the second half to beat UCLA in it final game Pac-12 game against longtime rival UCLA in Tucson, Arizona fans had themselves a day.

The game was out of hand in the Bruin's favor at first, but like many of these games throughout these two school’s 101 year history, it ended in an epic finish.

The Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) were down as much as 17 points in the second half, before making a huge comeback ,capped off with to secure a 77-71 victory over UCLA Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.

With under a minute remaining in regulation, Pelle Larsson made a floater followed by a drawn charge, which ultimately put the game out of reach.

Arizona was led by Larsson, who finished with 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists. Three other Wildcats finished in double digit scoring.

In the first 13 minutes of the contest, the Bruins went up as much as 19 points, after hitting five 3-pointers. However, the Wildcats were able to respond immediately, going on a 15-5 run, highlighted by Caleb Love souring through their air for an emphatic slam to cut the lead to single digits by the end of the first half. The UA, which have been shaky shooting the ball the past two games, continued to struggle only shooting 37.9% from the floor. Pelle Larsson was one of the few bright spots, scoring eight points on an efficient 3-of-5 from the field at the midway point through the game, but it wasn’t enough to compete with the Bruins’ red hot 58.3% from the field, along with 75% from the 3-point lane, resulting in the Wildcats to trail by nine points at halftime.

During halftime, former Wildcat Bennedict Mathurin was inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor.

The Wildcats couldn’t buy a shot to start the second half, scoring their first points 4:22 minutes into the second half after going 0-of-6 from the field.

With under nine minutes to go, a huge steal followed by a 3-pointer by Kylan Boswell cut the lead to just five points, capping off a 10-2 run in two and half minutes. This shot ignited the crowd and forced the Bruins to call timeout.

Arizona, playing its last 12 minutes in the bonus, were able to take advantage of the Bruins' foul trouble, drawing 10 fouls since being in the bonus, converting 22 of 23 free throws in the second half to seal the victory. In this red hot free throw shooting affar, Oumar Ballo, Larsson and KJ Lewis combined for 21 of the points.

The Wildcats will travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State on Jan. 25.